Watch: Khabib Nurmagomedov's coach jumps into Octagon, beats up on Conor McGregor

It was absolute pandemonium at UFC 229 on Saturday night, as fans witnessed one of the craziest and most unpredictable finishes to a card that we’ve ever seen.

There was a lot of trash talk heading into the lightweight title bout between Khabib Nurmagomedov and Conor McGregor at T-Mobile Arena, but no one could’ve predicted what resulted out of it. McGregor had called Khabib and his camp “terrorists” in the past, and those racist remarks appeared to fuel the mayhem that took place after the fight was over.

Khabib submitted McGregor in the fourth round, doing so via a rear-naked choke (which you can watch here). What happened afterward was absolutely insane, though, as Nurmagomedov jumped out of the cage to pummel MMA fighter Dillon Danis, who is in McGregor’s camp.

Moments later, while Khabib and Danis were going at it, one of Nurmagomedov’s coaches (seen in a red shirt) jumped into the cage and began throwing punches at Conor McGregor, who was weary after his fight, understandably so.

GUY IN RED IS SCUM OF THE EARTH pic.twitter.com/mN9uLLLjPa — Barstool Sports (@barstooltweetss) October 7, 2018

UFC president Dana White revealed after the fight that Danis had been talking smack to Khabib, which is why the melee began. He also said we could see suspensions, fines or charges (assault) as a result, which obviously isn’t welcomed in the Octagon. White also revealed that three of Khabib’s cohorts — the ones that jumped in the Octagon — have already been arrested.