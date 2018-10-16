Ben Roethlisberger claims Vontaze Burfict threatened to hurt JuJu Smith-Schuster during game

Games between the Steelers and Bengals will always get chippy, as long as Vontaze Burfict lines up in the middle of Cincinnati’s defense.

Burfict has been known to put a number of cheap shots on Steelers players over the years, including this one on Antonio Brown in last Sunday’s game.

And Brown apparently wasn’t the only player he was targeting, according to Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger. Big Ben claimed that Burfict threatened to hurt receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster as well.

“When he hits (Antonio Brown) and knocks AB and his (own) guy out, that very next play… he’s standing there, points to JuJu and says ‘You’re next,'” Roethlisberger said, via NFL.com. “To me that’s completely uncalled for and that’s where I think I had the biggest issue.”

Here’s the play Big Ben was referencing.

This is the play Ben Roethlisberger claims Vontaze Burfict yelled “You’re next!” at Juju Smith-Schuster. You can see Burfict point at Smith-Schuster twice here. pic.twitter.com/WVLXCwtlPw — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) October 16, 2018

If this were any other player, we’d probably question the validity of Roethlisberger’s claim, but this seems right up Burfict’s alley. At some point, he’s going to need to get a lengthy suspension — if he is indeed targeting players — before he hurts someone.