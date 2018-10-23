Steelers rumors indicate possible trade for Patrick Peterson

The Steelers could use some help in the secondary, and a trade for Cardinals star cornerback Patrick Peterson could bolster the unit in a big way.

Pittsburgh ranks 27th in passing yards per game allowed (282.3), and given how the elite NFL teams field potent aerial attacks, stopping the pass is pivotal.

The Steelers’ defensive front has improved in a big way this season, but the secondary is still a problem, especially for its propensity to give up big plays. . The team has struggled giving up big plays. Both starting corners have had issues this year, including All-Pro Joe Haden, who’s in the midst of the worst season of his career. Artie Burns is a young player with a lot of upside, but he’s a bit inconsistent, and it’s never really known exactly what the team will get from him.

Peterson would allow the Steelers to move Haden to the slot, where he wouldn’t be in a position to give up big plays. He’d also give the team’s special team unit an upgrade, as he can return punts, and has been known to take a few to the house.

The Cardinals appear to be shopping Peterson, and he made it clear he wants out yesterday, demanding a trade from the organization (details here). And the Steelers players appear to want him on their team.

Steelers like idea of acquiring Patrick Peterson via trade. Antonio Brown tweeted Peterson would equal an “automatic chip” for Pittsburgh, and Ramon Foster says on his weekly radio show “you gotta see if your management team would take the shot” for player of Peterson’s caliber — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) October 23, 2018

Peterson would likely require a first-round draft pick, so he won’t come cheap, but the Steelers’ championship window is closing, and they need to make a move — and soon.