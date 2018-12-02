Watch: Kareem Hunt addresses kicking, shoving woman in exclusive interview with ESPN's Lisa Salters

Former Chiefs running back Kareem Hunt is currently on the commissioner’s exempt list, after having allegedly shoved and kicked a 19-year-old woman in a hotel.

Hunt was seen arguing with the woman in a recently-released video outside a Cleveland hotel room, apparently trying to get her to leave. She would not, and then had some words for him, which prompted Hunt to shove her to the ground, then kick her a few times (and you can watch the full video here).

The Chiefs wasting no time releasing Hunt, and no team has claimed him as of yet, although that could change. He’ll be forced to repent for his wrongdoings, but in the meantime, he’s looking to clear the air a bit and address exactly what happened. Hunt did exactly that in an exclusive interview with Lisa Salters, which aired during ESPN’s NFL Sunday Countdown.

Hunt can say what he wants, but there’s no excuse for hitting a woman — ever.