How to watch VCU vs UCF live stream online

One of the most interesting games in the first round of the NCAA Tournament will take place on Friday night, when VCU and UCF square off on the court at Colonial Life Arena.

This game is extremely tough to predict, and that’s why the spread has bounced around from both teams being favored by 1-1.5 points. The knee injury to VCU star Marcus Evans is a huge reason why, as he’s the team’s leader on both ends of the court, averaging 13.8 points, 3.2 assists and 3.0 rebounds per game.

The Knights are led by seven-foot-six big man Tacko Fall, as he towers over all his opposition — like when he posed for this funny photo with CBS reporter Tracy Wolfson. Fall dominates in the paint, averaging 10.9 points and 7.3 rebounds per game.

VCU dominated in the Atlantic 10 during the regular season, but suffered a disappointing 75-70 upset in the quarterfinal round to Rhode Island. They’ll be looking to avenge that loss with an opening-round win against UCF on Friday, but a lot will hinge on the health of Evans.

How to watch VCU vs UCF NCAA Tournament game

What: No. 8 VCU vs. No. 9 UCF

When: Friday, March 22

Time: 9:40 p.m. ET

Where: Colonial Life Arena (Columbia, South Carolina)

Betting odds: UCF -1

Watch live stream online: fuboTV, NCAA.com

TV channel: CBS