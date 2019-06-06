Wizards' fifth pre-draft workout completes week of non-first round talents

The Washington Wizards wrap up their first week of pre-draft workouts with the fifth straight day of players who will likely go undrafted in the 2019 NBA draft. It is not the biggest mistake in the world to key in on players that could make up your Summer League roster before eventually going on to play for the Capital City Go-Go or make the big roster as a rookie contract or two-way deal. At the same time, maybe Washington will choose not to make their private and/or solo workouts with top prospects public. Here are the six players the Wizards will host on Friday morning.
Kavell Bigby-Williams
F, 6’11”, 230 lbs, 23 years old, LSU
2018-19 Stats (35 Games): 7.9 points, 6.7 rebounds, 0.5 assists, 61.7% FG%, – 3P%, 21.2 minutes
Jordan Caroline
F, 6’7”, 230 lbs, 23 years old, Nevada
2018-19 Stats (33 Games): 17.0 points, 9.6 rebounds, 1.9 assists, 45.2% FG%, 36.8% 3P%, 35.5 minutes
Aubrey Dawkins
F, 6’6”, 205 lbs, 24 years old, UCF
2018-19 Stats (33 Games): 15.6 points, 5.0 rebounds, 1.4 assists, 46.3% FG%, 40.3% 3P%, 33.4 minutes
William McDowell-White
G, 6’5”, 185 lbs, 21 years old, Australia
2018-19 Stats (12 Games): 6.4 points, 2.8 rebounds, 3.4 assists, 41.8% FG%, 20.7 3P%, 15.9 minutes
Justin Robinson
G, 6’2”, 195 lbs, 23 years old, Virginia Tech
2018-19 Stats (24 Games): 13.5 points, 3.2 rebounds, 5.0 assists, 47.3% FG%, 41.8% 3P%, 29.7 minutes
Elijah Thomas
F, 6’9”, 245 lbs, 22 years old, Clemson
2018-19 Stats (34 Games): 13.0 points, 7.8 rebounds, 1.4 assists, 61.2% FG%, – 3P%, 25.6 minutes
Whether Washington buys into the second round in less than two weeks to draft any of the 30 players they have had in the building this week is unlikely. The chance that they try to sign one as an undrafted free agent is highly plausible. Maybe Tommy Sheppard finds the next Ben Wallace, Avery Johnson, or John Starks. Mostly independent of appeasing fans, the organization will likely begin meeting with the elite amateur athletes in hopes of finding the next Kawhi Leonard or Giannis Antetokounmpo.
Previous Pre-Draft Workouts
- June 3: G Shizz Alston (Temple), G Shannon Bogues (Stephen F. Austin), G Jamall Gregory (Jacksonville State), F Trey Mourning, (Georgetown), F Ed Polite Jr. (Radford), F Trey Porter, Nevada
- June 4: C Raasean Davis (NC Central), G Garrison Mathews (Lipscomb), G Matt Morgan (Cornell), G Marcquise Reed (Clemson), G BJ Stith (Old Dominion), C James Thompson IV (Eastern Michigan)
- June 5: G Bryce Brown (Auburn), C Harry Froling (Adelaide 36ers).
C Jessie Govan (Georgetown), G Frank Howard (Syracuse), G Anthony Lee (Kutztown University), G Myles Stephens (Princeton)
- June 6: C Marques Bolden (Duke), G Armoni Brooks (Houston), G Tre Campbell (South Carolina), F Matur Maker (Australia), F Nick Perkins (Buffalo), G LaGerald Vick (Kansas), G Tremont Waters (LSU) for visit only, no workout due to injury
Comments