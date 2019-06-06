Wizards' fifth pre-draft workout completes week of non-first round talents

The Washington Wizards wrap up their first week of pre-draft workouts with the fifth straight day of players who will likely go undrafted in the 2019 NBA draft. It is not the biggest mistake in the world to key in on players that could make up your Summer League roster before eventually going on to play for the Capital City Go-Go or make the big roster as a rookie contract or two-way deal. At the same time, maybe Washington will choose not to make their private and/or solo workouts with top prospects public. Here are the six players the Wizards will host on Friday morning.

Kavell Bigby-Williams

F, 6’11”, 230 lbs, 23 years old, LSU

2018-19 Stats (35 Games): 7.9 points, 6.7 rebounds, 0.5 assists, 61.7% FG%, – 3P%, 21.2 minutes

Jordan Caroline

F, 6’7”, 230 lbs, 23 years old, Nevada

2018-19 Stats (33 Games): 17.0 points, 9.6 rebounds, 1.9 assists, 45.2% FG%, 36.8% 3P%, 35.5 minutes

Aubrey Dawkins

F, 6’6”, 205 lbs, 24 years old, UCF

2018-19 Stats (33 Games): 15.6 points, 5.0 rebounds, 1.4 assists, 46.3% FG%, 40.3% 3P%, 33.4 minutes

William McDowell-White

G, 6’5”, 185 lbs, 21 years old, Australia

2018-19 Stats (12 Games): 6.4 points, 2.8 rebounds, 3.4 assists, 41.8% FG%, 20.7 3P%, 15.9 minutes

Justin Robinson

G, 6’2”, 195 lbs, 23 years old, Virginia Tech

2018-19 Stats (24 Games): 13.5 points, 3.2 rebounds, 5.0 assists, 47.3% FG%, 41.8% 3P%, 29.7 minutes

Elijah Thomas

F, 6’9”, 245 lbs, 22 years old, Clemson

2018-19 Stats (34 Games): 13.0 points, 7.8 rebounds, 1.4 assists, 61.2% FG%, – 3P%, 25.6 minutes

Whether Washington buys into the second round in less than two weeks to draft any of the 30 players they have had in the building this week is unlikely. The chance that they try to sign one as an undrafted free agent is highly plausible. Maybe Tommy Sheppard finds the next Ben Wallace, Avery Johnson, or John Starks. Mostly independent of appeasing fans, the organization will likely begin meeting with the elite amateur athletes in hopes of finding the next Kawhi Leonard or Giannis Antetokounmpo.

