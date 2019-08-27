Jürgen Klopp to take a break after his time at Liverpool

Jurgen Klopp is regarded as one of the best managers at the moment. Everyone witnessed how he slowly turned the Liverpool side into an unstoppable force. He has recently said something in an interview that got quite the headline. He informed that he will take a sabbatical from work after his time with Liverpool.

He started his Managerial career at Mainz in 2001 and left the role in 2008. He was approached by both Dortmund and Bayern Munich and the German manager decided to go with Borussia Dortmund in the summer of 2008. He mainly earned his fame in the German club after winning the Bundesliga twice in 2010-11, 2011-12. He also won the DFB-Pokal once and the German Super Cup twice during his time. He shocked the world when he took his young Dortmund side to the UEFA Champions League final in 2012-2013. Klopp left the role at Dortmund after the end of 2014-15 season. He was loved by the fans of the club dearly.

After leaving his role at Dortmund, Klopp took a short break from work. He took the summer off and didn’t join any club before the 2015-16 season. However, He was hired by Liverpool in October 2015, where he signed a three-year deal with the Reds. After the end of his first season at Liverpool, Klopp and his coaching staff signed a contract extension that will keep them at Liverpool until 2022. Liverpool have made huge progress until now and they have successfully won the UEFA Champions League last season and finished the league with 97-points, one point behind Manchester City.

The 2019-20 season has begun and last week he said he didn’t know what would happen “in two or three years” and his latest comments will only increase concerns that the Champions League-winning coach could end his time at Liverpool after his current contract is expired.

In an interview with www.bettingsider24.com the Liverpool coach Jurgen Klopp said on Monday that he expects to take a break from managing once his time with the European champions comes to an end.

Asked by the magazine if he would take a break after his contract at Liverpool runs out, Klopp said: “It looks like it. Who can now say if he can give it his all in three years’ time?”

He added, “If I decide for myself that I can’t go on any more, I’ll take a break and in that year I’d have to make a definite decision (over my career).” It doesn’t clearly mean that, he will take a break after the end of his contract but it surely opens up a high possibility. “I have absolute energy, but I have one problem; I can’t do ‘a little bit’. I can only do ‘all or nothing’.”

He then goes on to say, “But the chances are very high that my energy levels will go up again (after a year’s break), and that I can then do the job the way I want to.” It is a good news for the football fans as he expects himself to be back on the touchline of a football pitch after taking a long vacation.

Surely, the Liverpool fans will miss their manager if he doesn’t continue with the Merseyside giants after 2022.