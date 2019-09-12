Look: Cam Newton rocks eccentric snake skin suit, flashy scarf before game

Panthers quarterback Cam Newton has been known to dress in eccentric garb, often rocking looks that few of us can pull off.

That was certainly the case for the team’s Week 1 game against the Rams, when he wore an outfit that made him look more like than Zorro than an NFL quarterback.

Well, the Panthers were home again for Thursday’s divisional showdown with the Bucs, and Newton remained in midseason clothing form. He wore a suit made out of snake skin, and also an odd-looking scarf, which covered a good chunk of his face.

Fill it in. 📝 Cam Newton’s pregame look is ____________. pic.twitter.com/nKbAoFBxpD — Sporting News (@sportingnews) September 12, 2019

Newton looks like he’s ready for Operation Desert Storm: Red Carpet Fashion Edition.