Watch: Chiefs screwed by blatant offside before Titans block game-tying field goal

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes made his triumphant return from injury on Sunday, but Kansas City suffered a brutal upset in Tennessee, even with the stands at Nissan Field packed with their supporters, as you can see here.
Kansas City, however, had a late drive where they could’ve iced the game, but came up short. The Titans took advantage of it, scoring a touchdown with under 30 seconds remaining.
Still, Mahomes led his team down the field, and the Chiefs had a potential game-tying field goal with no time remaining. Harrison Butker’s kick was blocked, though, and the Titans emerged victorious with a 35-32 win.
However, take a second look, and notice how Titans cornerback Joshua Kalu got a quick jump — so much so that he looked offside.
Officials didn’t notice it — or at least they didn’t call anything — and the game ended on that controversial play, although Kalu looked offside.
