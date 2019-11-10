Watch: Chiefs screwed by blatant offside before Titans block game-tying field goal

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes made his triumphant return from injury on Sunday, but Kansas City suffered a brutal upset in Tennessee, even with the stands at Nissan Field packed with their supporters, as you can see here.

Kansas City, however, had a late drive where they could’ve iced the game, but came up short. The Titans took advantage of it, scoring a touchdown with under 30 seconds remaining.

Still, Mahomes led his team down the field, and the Chiefs had a potential game-tying field goal with no time remaining. Harrison Butker’s kick was blocked, though, and the Titans emerged victorious with a 35-32 win.

However, take a second look, and notice how Titans cornerback Joshua Kalu got a quick jump — so much so that he looked offside.

Blatant offside on the chiefs kick pic.twitter.com/Hbr55fTwEs — Jason McIntyre (@jasonrmcintyre) November 10, 2019

Officials didn’t notice it — or at least they didn’t call anything — and the game ended on that controversial play, although Kalu looked offside.