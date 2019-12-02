Tom Brady explains reasoning behind passionate speech to receivers

Patriots quarterback Tom Brady, like LeBron James, is known for being a master motivator, and he has no problem doing it on the field during games.

It doesn’t always rub players the right way, especially veteran ones, but Brady now has a young receiving corps, and at 42 years of age, he clearly feels that he has the experience to mold them into what the team needs from them.

He delivered a fiery speech while seated on the bench in the second quarter of Sunday’s game against the Texans, telling his teammates they need to be “faster,” and more “explosive.”

Brady explained what he was trying to do in delivering that pep talk on his weekly WEEI Radio spot.

“A quarterback’s responsibility is to try to lead and motivate,” Brady said, as transcribed by ESPN.com. “We’re often the voice of a lot of situations, because first we’re calling the plays in the huddle. And we have a lot of information from the coaches and coordinators on what we’re trying to do. We’re trying to motivate people and get people to play their best.

“Guys are trying. I have no problem [with the effort]. I love playing with Phillip Dorsett. I love playing with N’Keal. N’Keal is working his tail off. He hasn’t had a lot of opportunity out there. He’s learning as he’s going. To expect someone to go out in their third game of the year, and be perfect, I think that’s unrealistic for anyone. I love what N’Keal is bringing. We’re gaining confidence every week.”

It’s interesting that he mentioned rookie receiver N’Keal Harry, as the receiver got beat on a route by a Texans cornerback in the first half, leading to an interception — and he never saw a target from that point on.