Marshawn Lynch has funny take on new teammate DK Metcalf's skill set

Seahawks running back Marshawn Lynch was one of the biggest skill-position-players on the field in Sunday’s Wild Card Round game against the Eagles, but one of his teammates was in that weight class as well.

Lynch was listed at 215 pounds when he was last in the league, but it’s clear that he’s quite larger than that now, having enjoyed retirement, and passing out tequila shots at a Raiders tailgate just a few weeks ago.

However, Seahawks receiver DK Metcalf is quite large as well. He’s 229 pounds — nearly all of which is muscle — and a few teams even passed on drafting him because of his big he was, as they were worried he wouldn’t be quick enough to play in the league. It’s clear that they were wrong.

Metcalf torched the Eagles in Sunday’s 17-9 win, hauling in seven catches for 160 yards, including a touchdown. Lynch had a funny quote about Metcalf when asked about his new teammate after the game.

“He a big ass dude who can move like that,” Lynch said.

Marshawn Lynch after his first #Seahawks playoff game in four years: “I feel good” @thenewstribune pic.twitter.com/beVLt61dtV — Gregg Bell (@gbellseattle) January 6, 2020

Agreed.