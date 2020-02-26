Aaron Rodgers explains why he voted against proposed CBA

The NFL has been pushing the narrative that the proposed Collective Bargaining Agreement is great for both sides, but the players don’t seem to agree.

It was “expected” that the deal would’ve been signed by now, and yet it still seems like the two sides are fairly far apart. Not only that, a number of players have taken to social media to share their displeasure with how the proposed CBA looks, like Steelers center Maurkice Pouncey, who went on an epic rant on Wednesday, while driving around shirtless.

Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers apparently was not a fan of it, either. He shared why he voted against it in a lengthy Twitter post.

“I voted no last night,” he said. “My decision to vote No is based off of the conversations I have had with the men in my locker room I’m tasked to represent. This deal will affect every player that ever plays this game and we have made this decision with only an abbreviated version of the deal and this isn’t good enough. Although I do see that there are many things in the proposal that improve the lives and care for past, present, and future NFL players, there are issues with others.

“16 games to me, was never something to be negotiated. The owners made it clear that the 17th game is about paying for the ‘added’ benefits, and had nothing to do with positive feedback received about any extra risks involved with the added regular season game (also an extra game for every 2 seed moving forward on Wild Card weekend, i.e. [Packers] 2019 = no bye).

“There were also many issues raised about the workplace, the workload and the offseason program. Some have been addressed, while others have not. With an extra game added to the schedule, aded risk, and longer stretches before and after the bye week, we felt it was important to address adding more offseason recovery time. The ideas discussed would not add cost for teams, in fact if anything, would lessen some of them.

“My involvement has been far less than the negotiating team, the EC and the owners in these conversations, and I’m sensitive to that and appreciate of the time and sacrifices made. My involvement as a player rep, and a 15 year player in this great game though, allows me this platform to share my opinion, and at the same time, requires me to speak on behalf of the sentiment I hear from my teammates.

“The value of our players and the strength of the NFLPA can only be realized, if we ourselves know and believe in our worth. I respect the democratic nature of this process and have been, and will continue to talk with my teammates on the Packers, and my colleagues across the league.”

It doesn’t look like the two sides will be coming to an agreement anytime soon.