Tom Brady's first free agency meeting with Bill Belichick reportedly didn't go well

The Tom Brady Free Agency Sweepstakes is in full swing, and a number of teams are currently in the mix for his services.

It was no surprise that the Raiders, Chargers and Titans were all looking to sign Brady away from the Patriots, but a mystery team emerged this week. Apparently the 49ers are looking to sign Brady as well, which could set up for an interesting Jimmy Garoppolo trade — sending him back to New England, where his career began.

Brady met with the Patriots and head coach Bill Belichick on Wednesday, and the rumor was that the team was going to simply attempt him to convince that New England remains the best fit for him, given the organizational stability, and the coaching staff in place. Apparently, that approach didn’t go very well, according to a report from Tom Curran. It reads:

It wasn’t particularly productive, a source told me.

How long they talked and whether they got into discussions about money, length of term or any contract details isn’t known. Belichick, according to the source, was all business.

The impression drawn was that Belichick spoke as if Brady was “still under contract.”

It’s a typical Belichickian approach, but it might not be effective, with Brady being courted by all these other teams, who are being as warm as possible in their strategy.