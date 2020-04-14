7 Vacation Destinations for Golf Lovers

From famous courses around the world to domestic hotspots, we’ve put together some locations around the world that any lover of golf should add to their bucket list. Whether you’re a seasoned professional or solely a fan, you’ll love what these places have to offer. These seven destinations are a must-visit.

Puerto Rico

There are many reasons why you should visit Puerto Rico, the impressive golf-courses being an added bonus. This US territory in the Caribbean has over thirty courses. The best part is, American’s don’t even need a passport to travel there.

The best places to play are TPC Dorado Beach’s West and East Courses and Royal Isabela Golf Links. With an array of options and ease of access, this destination is at the top of our list.

The Carolinas

North and South Carolina are two states that are full of incredible courses and rentals for golf getaways. The Carolinas have a vast array of topographical diversity, which is reflected in the top golf-destinations.

From the Atlantic coast to the blue ridge mountain, you can enjoy some of the best that America has to offer. Pinehurst is an obvious first pick for a golf-trip, but you don’t want to miss out on the other options that extend beyond the Sandhills.

The Scottish Highlands

It’s hard to consider yourself a serious golfer if you’ve never played on a course in the sport’s birthplace. Scotland is the homeland of golf and has some of the most incredible 18-hole courses in the world.

Play at the famous St. Andrews’ Old Course, Muirfield, or Gleneagles Kings Course.

Hawaii

The Hawaiian Islands are home to some of the most beautiful greens in the world, with the most prestigious ones located on Kauai’s coast and the Big Island. The Kona/Kohala Coast hosts many cliffside fairways that offer a challenging and visually stunning experience.

Kauai, also known as “The Garden Isle,” is where you’ll find waterfalls cascading down lush mountains surrounded by the crystal blue Pacific Ocean. Enjoy all of Hawaii’s charm at the North Shore and Poipu Bay Golf Course.

Melbourne, Australia

Oceania is home to some of the best golf courses, including the Royal Melbourne’s West Course. Melbourne’s southeast corridor created a niche in the sport’s market. This Australian city is home to the PGA National Learning Center and many other world-class training facilities.

Melbourne’s nine famous champion courses are all championship venues that have been designed by acclaimed architects. While you’re on that side of the world, you might even want to hop over to New Zealand to play on some fantastic green’s that Australia’s neighboring country has to offer.

Florida

The sheer number of courses in Florida is overwhelming. The sunshine state has so much to offer golf-lovers, and the best thing is, there’s pleasant weather all year long. It’s no wonder why this state is home to the PGA Tour Golf AAcademy as well as other top schools.

Italy

Italy’s beautiful landscape is scattered with close to three-hundred golf-courses. While you’re enjoying the delicious food and wine, you can work it off on the green. What better place is there to enjoy your favorite game than in one of the world’s most historic and beautiful landscapes?

Conclusion

Golf enthusiasts, it’s time to pack your gear! The world has so many incredible and pristine destinations where you can make the sport your number one priority.