Packers' decision to draft QB Jordan Love came more from GM than head coach (Report)

It’s been speculated that the Packers having drafted quarterback Jordan Love could create some friction in the locker room, so it appears the team is looking to get ahead of that before it potentially happens.

Aaron Rodgers already hinted that he’s unfazed by the move, which he did in a former teammate’s Twitter post, and also an update posted on his Instagram account.

The team, too, is trying to keep the shop running smoothly. A recent report from ESPN’s Rob Demovsky states that the decision to draft Love was made more by general manager Brian Gutekunst than head coach Matt LaFleur.

This sure looks like the team’s attempt to prevent any rift from Rodgers — or his teammates — and LaFleur from taking place. This has become a national story, and they’re looking to kill it any way they know how.