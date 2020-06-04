Drew Brees apologizes for controversial stance, says comments about racial injustice 'missed the mark'

Saints quarterback Drew Brees made headlines for the wrong reasons earlier this week, and the sports world let him know about it — quickly.

Protests regarding the brutal murder of George Floyd by a Minneapolis police officer have been sweeping the country, and the city of New Orleans has been no different. As such, Brees was asked for his thoughts on them, and he gave a strong take vehemently disagreeing with “disrespecting the flag.”

That didn’t go over well with other athletes, especially people of color. Two of his teammates — Michael Thomas and Malcolm Jenkins — even called him out for his comments, as did Hall of Fame safety Ed Reed.

Brees took note of it, and apologize for his strong take on Thursday, with the following statement on Instagram.

“I stand with the black community in the fight against systemic racial injustice and police brutality and support the creation of real policy change that will make a difference. I condemn the years of oppression that have taken place throughout our black communities and still exists today. I acknowledge that we as Americans, including myself, have not done enough to fight for that equality or to truly understand the struggles and plight of the black community,” Brees wrote.

It’s sad that Brees came under so much scrutiny, even though he was simply voicing his opinion, but that’s just the world we live in nowadays.