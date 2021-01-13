NFL Divisional Round Picks & Predictions

The NFL season is starting to wind down and it will definitely provide some great football action this weekend. However, it does mean that the NFL picks are going to get to be a little bit harder to make. Now, the other thing that comes out this weekend is the fact that some of the games will showcase the teams that landed the bye week and were able to prepare for their opponent for an extra week.

The downside for the teams with the bye week is the fact that they now have to battle back from the week off without losing any of their momentum. This loss may not seem like it would be that big of a problem, but for a lot of players the loss of momentum can make it very difficult to bring home the win in a high level and high pressure game.

Rams at Packers

Los Angeles is coming to the game with a good offense that has been able to move the ball pretty good. The scoring for the Rams is not that horrible, but still will be pushed to the limit if the Rams are to keep pace with the Packers offense. The good news is the Rams do have one of the best defenses on the year in the NFL and that could help to keep the Packers offense in check.

Green Bay is coming to the game here with a good offense that is the top rated when it comes to scoring. However, the Packers defense has been pushed around at times and that could make it harder for the Packers to keep the Rams at bay. The one thing that could really help the Packers out in the game here would be the weather that has a tendency to be all over the place in January in Wisconsin. No matter what, the number 1 ranked scoring offense will be able to move the ball as they do have the better rushing attack coming to the game here.

The Rams come to the game here after upsetting the Seahawks. However, the problem for the Rams is the fact that this game is in Green Bay. That will make it very difficult for the Rams to be able to move the ball like normal as Lambeau in winter tends to be frigid and hard to deal with as the incoming team from warm weather. That coupled with the better rushing offense from Green Bay will lead to the Packers getting the win here on the money line.

Browns at Chiefs

Cleveland is coming to the game here after picking up another very impressive win over the Steelers in the opening round of the playoffs. However, the Browns had to rely on their offense to keep the pressure up in the game as the Browns defense did start to crack at times. Now, one thing that the Browns do have going for them is the offense does seem to be clicking at the right time and the offense is running the ball good.

The Chiefs are coming to the game here after getting a bye in the opening round of the playoffs and that should definitely help the Chiefs in the game here to be well rested. The Chiefs are also coming to the game here with the best record in the AFC. Look for the offensive power of the Chiefs to rule the day in this game as they are top rated and well balanced. The defense for the Chiefs will also step up in the game to keep the Browns from being able to keep pace in the game.

The Chiefs have a great offense and that will definitely help them out in the game here. Another thing that the Chiefs have going for them is the Browns defense has shown up to be very weak lately and the only reason the Browns have won is their offense has made up for the defensive shortfalls, but in this game that is not an option.