Printable NFL Playoff Schedule Bracket for Wild Card Weekend

We have a packed NFL Playoff schedule for Wild Card Weekend, as it should be. Instead of only two games, we have three games for the Super Wild Card Weekend slate. It begins soon, and you came to the right place to get your printable NFL Playoff schedule and bracket.

Whether you are competing with your family or co-workers, getting your printable NFL Playoff bracket filled out with the best picks is essential! If your pool is playing for money, it will be nice to get a little richer while you watch these games. However, proving to everyone you know the most about football truly is the reason why make our predictions for every game on the NFL Playoff schedule.

Printable NFL Playoff Schedule Bracket

As we stated above, you came to the right place to get your printable NFL Playoff schedule and bracket for Super Wild Card Weekend. Simply CLICK HERE to get your printable NFL Playoff bracket. It will take you to a Google Sheets spreadsheet where it is fully set it to be printed off and filled out.

It is worth noting, however, that the NFL Playoffs have a re-seeding rule after each round. This means that following Super Wild Card Weekend, the bracket will not continue the way it is. The matchups will be re-arranged so the highest seed always plays the lowest seed, etc. We will have an updated NFL Playoff schedule and printable bracket for you when the Divisional Round is set!

NFL Playoff Schedule for Wild Card Weekend

Super Wild Card Weekend in the NFL will go from Saturday to Monday this year, packing six games into the NFL Playoff schedule in these three days. It will be an exciting weekend to stay in, order food and watch the best of the best face-off. Here is the Wild Card Weekend schedule that you can look forward to.

Saturday Wild Card Games

Las Vegas Raiders at Cincinnati Bengals

Time: 4:30 pm ET

Venue: Paul Brown Stadium — Cincinnati, OH

Coverage: NBC

New England Patriots at Buffalo Bills

Time: 8:15 pm ET

Venue: Highmark Stadium — Orchard Park, NY

Coverage: CBS

Sunday Wild Card Games

Philadelphia Eagles at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Time: 1 pm ET

Venue: Raymond James Stadium — Tampa, FL

Coverage: FOX

San Francisco 49ers at Dallas Cowboys

Time: 4:30 pm ET

Venue: AT&T Stadium — Arlington, TX

Coverage: CBS

Monday Wild Card Game

Arizona Cardinals at Los Angeles Rams

Time: 8:15 pm ET

Venue: SoFi Stadium — Inglewood, CA

Coverage: ESPN

