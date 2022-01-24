Three Americans reach the quarterfinals of the 2022 Australian Open

The final eight has now been determined in women’s singles at the 2022 Australian Open. Among the quarterfinalists are three Americans–the 21st ranked Jessica Pegula of Buffalo, NY, the 27th ranked Danielle Collins of St. Petersburg, FL, and the unseeded Madison Keys of Rock Island, IL.

Pegula is in her second straight quarterfinal at the Australian Open. A year ago, she lost to Jennifer Brady in the quarterfinals, 4-6, 6-2, 6-1. Brady is not at the 2022 Australian Open because of a left foot injury. In 2022 at the Australian Open, Pegula’s most significant win was in the fourth round, where she upset the fifth seed, Maria Sakkari of Greece, the 2021 French Open and 2021 U.S. Open semifinalist, 7-6, 6-3. Pegula will be looking for a better fate than the Buffalo Bills on Sunday. For those who are unaware, Jessica Pegula is the daughter of Bills owners Kim and Terry Pegula.

Pegula’s quarterfinal opponent will be world number one, Ashleigh Barty of Australia. Barty, who won the 2019 French Open, and Wimbledon in 2021,is trying to win her first Australian Open title. In their only prior meeting, Barty beat Pegula 6-3, 6-3 in the first round of the 2019 French Open.

Collins reached the 2019 Australian Open semifinals, before losing Petra Kvitova of the Czech Republic. So far at the 2022 Australian Open, Collins’s most notable win came in the fourth round, where she beat Elise Mertens of Belgium, the 19th seed, and 2018 Australian Open semifinalist, 4-6, 6-4, 6-4. Collins’s quarterfinal opponent is Alize Cornet of France. This will be their first ever meeting.

Meanwhile on Tuesday in Melbourne (Monday evening in North America), Keys will play reigning French Open champion Barbora Krejcikova of the Czech Republic in their first ever meeting in the quarterfinals. To date, Keys’s most notable win came in the first round, where she steamrolled past fellow American grand slam champion Sofia Kenin 7-6, 7-5. Kenin won the 2020 Australian Open. The other women’s quarterfinal will have Kaia Kanepi of Estonia against Iga Swiatek of Poland.

