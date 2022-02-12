UFC 271: Adesanya vs Whittaker 2 Results
Feb 12, 2022
Toyota Center
Houston, Texas
Fight Card Ranking (strength of card on paper based on our exclusive Pound for Pound fighter rankings)
11,063 – above average
UFC PPV cards range between 15,450-4,700 points, with an average card ranking 10,800
UFC 271: Adesanya vs Whittaker 2 Results
Main Card (PPV 10:00 pm Eastern)
UFC Middleweight Championship:
Israel Adesanya (21-1, #1 ranked middleweight) vs Robert Whittaker (24-5, #3 ranked middleweight)
Heavyweights:
Derrick Lewis (26-8, 1 NC, #4 ranked heavyweight) vs Tai Tuivasa (14-3, #6 ranked heavyweight)
Middleweights:
Jared Cannonier (14-5, #8 ranked middleweight) vs Derek Brunson (23-7, #2 ranked middleweight)
Lightweights:
Alexander Hernandez (13-4, #12 ranked lightweight) vs Renato Moicano (15-4-1, #30 ranked lightweight)
Lightweights:
Bobby Green (28-12-1, #27 ranked lightweight) vs Nasrat Haqparast (13-4, #41 ranked lightweight)
Prelims (ESPN2/ESPN+ 8:00 pm Eastern)
Heavyweights:
Andrei Arlovski (32-20, 2 NC, #25 ranked heavyweight) vs Jared Vanderaa (12-6, #37 ranked heavyweight)
Women’s Flyweights:
Roxanne Modafferi (25-20, #19 ranked women’s flyweight) vs Casey O’Neill (8-0, #8 ranked women’s flyweight)
Bantamweights:
Kyler Phillips (9-2, #17 ranked bantamweight) vs Marcelo Rojo (16-8, #62 ranked bantamweight)
Light Heavyweights:
Carlos Ulberg (5-1, #40 ranked light heavyweight) vs Fabio Cherant (7-3, #40 ranked light heavyweight)
Early Prelims (ESPN+/UFC Fight Pass 6:00 pm Eastern)
Bantamweights:
Mana Martinez (9-2, #58 ranked bantamweight) vs Ronnie Lawrence (7-1, #52 ranked bantamweight)
Middleweights:
AJ Dobson (6-0, 1 NC) vs Jacob Malkoun (5-1, #45 ranked middleweight)
Bantamweights:
Douglas Silva de Andrade (27-4, 1 NC, #47 ranked bantamweight) vs Sergey Morozov (17-4, #58 ranked bantamweight)
Welterweights:
Jeremiah Wells (9-2-1, #37 ranked welterweight) vs Mike Mathetha (3-0)
Heavyweights:
William Knight (11-2, #23 ranked light heavyweight) vs Maxim Grishin (31-9-2, #33 ranked light heavyweight)
