5 Golfers to Watch at the 2022 Mexico Open

The 2022 Mexico Open will take place starting Thursday from Vidanta Vallarta, Mexico. This event is just part of the PGA Tour and no longer has World Golf Championship status. Here are five golfers to keep an eye on at the Mexico Open this weekend.

5) Aaron Wise (+3000 Odds to Win the Mexico Open)

Currently the fifth highest favorite to win the Mexico Championship this weekend at +3000, according to Betonline, the Cape Town, South Africa native represents the United States internationally as he moved to America at age three. It is interesting that Wise is considered a contender when he has a world ranking of 93rd, has missed four cuts in 2022, and does not a top-20 finish on the PGA Tour in 2022 either. Wise has not won on the PGA Tour since winning the 2018 AT&T Byron Nelson. The bottom line is the odds makers must know something about Wise this week that the rest of us don’t.

4) Gary Woodland (+2200 Odds to Win the Mexico Open)

The 2019 United States Open champion is actually currently ranked three places lower than Wise at no. 96. The native of Topeka, Kansas is looking to bounce back after missed cuts this year at the Masters and Players Championship. The major reason why Woodland (+2200) needs to be considered a contender is because of his three top 10 finishes on the PGA Tour in 2022–a fifth at the Honda Classic, a fifth at the Arnold Palmer Invitational, and an eighth place at the Valero Texas Open.

Related: Gary Woodland wins 2019 United States Open

3) Abraham Ancer (+2200 Odds to Win the Mexico Open)

The Mexican international will have the support of his home country. Currently ranked 20th in the world, Ancer (+2200) finished fifth at the World Match Play Golf Championships last month in his native American state of Texas. There he reached the quarterfinals before losing to Canadian Corey Conners 2 up.

2) Tony Finau (+2000 Odds to Win Mexico Open 2022)

The 25th ranked golfer in the world, Finau (+2000) is still looking for his first top 15 finish on the PGA Tour in 2022. The 32-year-old from Salt Lake is best known for his ability to contend at majors. Even though he has not won a major yet, Finau does have 10 top-10 finishes when the world’s best are in the spotlight.

Related: 5 Golf Storylines to Watch at the Mexico Open

1) Jon Rahm (+475 Odds to Win the 2022 Mexico Open)

The world number two has not won a PGA Tour event since winning the US Open in 2021. He is coming off a 27th place finish at the 2022 Masters. His odds of winning in Mexico this week are +475.