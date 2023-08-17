2023-2024 NBA Season: Schedule, Dates, And Times

The NBA released the 2023-2024 schedule on Thursday afternoon. The season will kick off in Denver as the defending champion Nuggets will receive their rings before taking on the Los Angeles Lakers.

2023-2024 NBA Season Schedule: Kia NBA Tip-Off 2023

The first five days of the 2023-24 regular season will feature 10 national television games, with two doubleheaders each on @NBAonTNT and @ESPNNBA and one on @NBATV. Those games will showcase 14 teams and three rematches from the 2023 Playoffs (DEN-LAL, MIA-BOS and GSW-SAC). pic.twitter.com/D8mH5l4xdb — NBA Communications (@NBAPR) August 17, 2023

The season begins on Tuesday, October 24, with an opening night doubleheader on TNT. In Game 1, the Los Angeles Lakers will face the Denver Nuggets in a Western Conference Finals rematch at 7:30 p.m. ET. In Game 2, the new-look Phoenix Suns will play the Golden State Warriors at 10 p.m. ET.

The opening night action marks the beginning of Kia NBA Tip-Off 2023, which runs from October 24-29 and features doubleheaders every night.

Notable games include the Boston Celtics taking on the New York Knicks (October 25 at 7 p.m. ET), San Antonio Spurs No. 1 overall pick Victor Wembanyama’s debut against the Dallas Mavericks (October 25 at 9:30 p.m. ET), and reigning MVP Joel Embiid and the Philadelphia 76ers traveling to Milwaukee to take on Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Bucks (October 26 at 7:30 p.m. ET).

NBA In-Season Tournament 2023

The NBA today released the schedule for Group Play of the inaugural In-Season Tournament. These games will be played on Tuesdays and Fridays in November. 🏀 Schedule by day: https://t.co/hSD1LCs5jp 🏀 Schedule by team: https://t.co/oe097EkC6b 🏀 More: https://t.co/GLTHgGSUec pic.twitter.com/7d865g6jsQ — NBA Communications (@NBAPR) August 15, 2023

The inaugural In-Season Tournament starts on November 3.

The 15 teams in each conference were divided into three groups of five teams: A, B, and C. Each team will play every team within their group once. The best record in each group advances to the quarterfinals. Two wild cards will be selected — one from each conference — to bring the total number of teams advancing to the Knockout Rounds to eight.

The winners advance to the Semifinals on December 7. The two winners of those games face off in the Championship on December 9. The Semifinals and Championship will be played at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Other Notable Dates

The NBA today released its complete game schedule for the 2023-24 regular season. 🏀 Schedule by day: https://t.co/xbV9h7p4pT 🏀 Schedule by team: https://t.co/DpwzhGB94u 🏀 Press release: https://t.co/8Buebtuwr9 pic.twitter.com/RgEsqhuX88 — NBA Communications (@NBAPR) August 17, 2023

Christmas Day will feature five games, including the Boston Celtics traveling to Los Angeles to play the Lakers.

Martin Luther King Jr. Day will add another chapter to the budding rivalry between the Memphis Grizzlies and the Golden State Warriors.

The regular season ends on April 14, 2024, with the Play-In Tournament taking place from April 16-19.

The playoffs begin on April 20, and Game 1 of the NBA Finals will be on June 6.

