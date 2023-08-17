NBA News and Rumors

2023-2024 NBA Season: Schedule, Dates, And Times

Dan Girolamo
Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic

The NBA released the 2023-2024 schedule on Thursday afternoon. The season will kick off in Denver as the defending champion Nuggets will receive their rings before taking on the Los Angeles Lakers.

2023-2024 NBA Season Schedule: Kia NBA Tip-Off 2023

The season begins on Tuesday, October 24, with an opening night doubleheader on TNT. In Game 1, the Los Angeles Lakers will face the Denver Nuggets in a Western Conference Finals rematch at 7:30 p.m. ET. In Game 2, the new-look Phoenix Suns will play the Golden State Warriors at 10 p.m. ET.

The opening night action marks the beginning of Kia NBA Tip-Off 2023, which runs from October 24-29 and features doubleheaders every night.

Notable games include the Boston Celtics taking on the New York Knicks (October 25 at 7 p.m. ET), San Antonio Spurs No. 1 overall pick Victor Wembanyama’s debut against the Dallas Mavericks (October 25 at 9:30 p.m. ET), and reigning MVP Joel Embiid and the Philadelphia 76ers traveling to Milwaukee to take on Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Bucks (October 26 at 7:30 p.m. ET).

NBA In-Season Tournament 2023

The inaugural In-Season Tournament starts on November 3.

The 15 teams in each conference were divided into three groups of five teams: A, B, and C. Each team will play every team within their group once. The best record in each group advances to the quarterfinals. Two wild cards will be selected — one from each conference — to bring the total number of teams advancing to the Knockout Rounds to eight.

The winners advance to the Semifinals on December 7. The two winners of those games face off in the Championship on December 9. The Semifinals and Championship will be played at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Other Notable Dates

Christmas Day will feature five games, including the Boston Celtics traveling to Los Angeles to play the Lakers.

Martin Luther King Jr. Day will add another chapter to the budding rivalry between the Memphis Grizzlies and the Golden State Warriors.

The regular season ends on April 14, 2024, with the Play-In Tournament taking place from April 16-19.

The playoffs begin on April 20, and Game 1 of the NBA Finals will be on June 6.

Dan Girolamo

Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His entertainment work has been featured on Digital Trends, where he has interviewed Oscar winner Brendan Fraser, along with Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Chris O'Dowd, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan's entertainment work has also been featured on Coming Soon, Hidden Remote, and WatchMojo. Dan's other passion in life revolves around sports, graduating from Marist College with a degree in Sports Communication and Journalism. From columns about the latest in New York sports to gambling predictions, Dan continues to find success in written and broadcast journalism. Previous written work can be found at Unafraid Show, while broadcast clips can be seen on WAVE.tv and CBS Sports. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor / editor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
View All Posts By Dan Girolamo

