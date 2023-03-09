NFL News and Rumors

3 Reasons Why The New York Jets Should Pursue QB Lamar Jackson

Wendi Oliveros
NFL: Super Bowl LIV-NFL Honors

The Baltimore Ravens and quarterback Lamar Jackson’s current relationship could best be called estranged.

With the non-exclusive franchise tag, the Ravens are essentially letting the NFL market determine a fair contract price for Jackson.

Jackson, who represents himself and has no agent, has been negotiating with the Ravens for over a year to no avail.

The New York Jets want a starting quarterback, and Jackson could be their guy.

Here are three reasons why the Jets should pursue Lamar Jackson.

1. He Is Young

The Jets met with 31-year-old free agent Derek Carr (prior to Carr signing with the New Orleans Saints) and 39-year-old Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

Lamar Jackson is 26 years old.

Whereas the playing window for Carr and Rodgers is 5-10 years, Jackson could be the team’s franchise quarterback for 15 years.

2. He Is Better Than Most NFL Quarterbacks Available

Jackson is a former NFL MVP after only five seasons in the NFL.

When comparing Jackson to the other quarterbacks looking for jobs including Jimmy Garoppolo, Baker Mayfield, Marcus Mariota, Carson Wentz, and Sam Darnold to name a few, he is among the best of that group with the possible exception of Garoppolo.

3. The Jets Have A 2023 First Round Pick

Getting a quarterback of Jackson’s caliber at his age and NFL experience is more than worth two first-round picks.

The Jets have had no success drafting quarterbacks in recent years; both Sam Darnold and Zach Wilson have been disappointing.

They should pay Jackson and give the Ravens that No. 13 pick in the 2023 NFL Draft and the 2024 pick as soon as possible.

It is worth noting that the Jets have five other picks besides the No. 13 overall selection so they can secure Lamar Jackson and draft five players in the process.

Conclusion

If the Jets are smart and truly interested in doing due diligence, they would pause whatever talks that are happening with Rodgers and meet with Lamar Jackson.

For some reason that has no apparent logic, other teams who really need a quarterback have decided they will not pursue him so this could be an excellent opportunity for the Jets to perhaps only be in competition with Baltimore for Jackson.

The drawbacks with Jackson are his injuries, but if he has pieces around him that can help him succeed, he will not need to single-handedly carry the offense with his arm and legs.

 

Wendi Oliveros

Wendi learned at a young age that she is a much better spectator than an athlete. Her favorite sports are football, tennis, golf, and baseball. She resides in Southcentral Pennsylvania.
