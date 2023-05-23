College Football

3-Star TE Cooper Alexander Ready to Follow Father’s Footsteps to Oklahoma Sooners

David Evans
cooper alexander

The tide appears to be turning for tight end phenom, Cooper Alexander. Tipping the scale at 6’4″ and 215 pounds, the 2024 high school star from Washington, Oklahoma, recently caught the eye of the Oklahoma Sooners. Following an enticing scholarship offer, chatter suggests Alexander is close to donning the crimson and cream.

The Offer Cooper Alexander Has Been Waiting For From the Sooners Finally Arrived

Cooper Alexander, an emerging talent, bears a three-star rating from several college football recruiting websites. Despite this, he’s not short of college offers. A host of FBS schools, including Miami, Stanford, Iowa State, and Duke, have shown keen interest. Yet, the Sooners’ proposition seems to hold a unique appeal.

The Sooners’ interest in Alexander isn’t mere happenstance. As a key player for the state champion Washington High School Warriors, Alexander has demonstrated his worth on the field. His agility and skill have contributed significantly to the team’s 15-0 record, further affirming his three-star status.

Alexander has an undeniable connection to the Oklahoma Sooners. His father, Stephen Alexander, a former Sooner himself, enjoyed an illustrious 10-year NFL career post his time at OU. As they say, the apple doesn’t fall far from the tree.

In a public declaration of the offer, Alexander expressed his gratitude via Twitter on Tuesday. The tweet tagged key members of the Sooners’ coaching staff, including head coach Brent Venables, offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby, and tight ends coach Joe Jon Finley.

Hometown Hero Ready to Link Up With Familiar Faces

The short distance from his hometown to the Sooners’ home turf is a notable advantage. The mere 15-mile trek would allow him to stay close to his roots and, likely, enjoy a familiar fan base.

So, why does Alexander’s commitment matter? His addition could bolster the Sooners’ lineup, especially with his natural aptitude for the position. Add to that his existing rapport with Washington High’s four-star tight end Nate Roberts, and the Sooners might just have a powerhouse duo.

While the final call remains in Alexander’s hands, all signs indicate his journey to the Oklahoma Sooners is just around the corner. A fruitful future awaits this rising star, with a legacy of sporting excellence in his bloodline, he appears ready for the big leagues.

