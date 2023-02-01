5 Candidates To Replace Tom Brady As Next Buccaneers QB

Tom Brady shocked the NFL on Tuesday morning when he announced his retirement after 23 seasons. After a tumultuous 2022 season, all signs pointed toward a breakup between Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. With Brady officially retired, the Bucs will have to look for a new quarterback. Tampa would love to make a move for a top QB like Lamar Jackson or Aaron Rodgers, but both options appear unrealistic. However, there are a group of realistic alternatives for Tampa. Here are five candidates to replace Brady as the next QB of the Buccaneers.

5. Kyle Trask

The next quarterback of the Bucs might be staring right in front of them on the depth chart. The Bucs drafted Kyle Trask out of Florida in the second round of the 2021 NFL Draft. Trask has served as the third-string quarterback for the past two seasons behind Brady and Blaine Gabbert. Trask saw his first regular season action in 2022, relieving Brady in the second half of a Week 18 loss to the Atlanta Falcons. With Trask under contract for the next two seasons, the Bucs will at least give the 6’5″, 236-pound quarterback a chance to serve as the primary backup.

4. Ryan Tannehill

Ryan Tannehill’s availability depends on the Tennessee Titans and if they want to move off their quarterback. Tannehill is scheduled to make $27 million in the fourth and final year of his contract. The Titans could release Tannehill this offseason but would be left with a dead cap hit north of $18 million. However, if the Titans elect to move on from Tannehill, the 34-year-old quarterback would be an enticing option to replace Brady.

3. Jimmy Garoppolo

Jimmy Garoppolo was drafted in 2014 by the New England Patriots to be the eventual successor to Tom Brady. Eight years later, it might finally happen as Garoppolo is set to hit free agency. Assuming the San Francisco 49ers move on from Garoppolo, the 31-year-old will draw interest from teams looking for a veteran quarterback. Despite injury concerns, Garoppolo is a proven winner with a regular season record of 40-17 as a starter.

2. Daniel Jones

Heading into the 2022 season, Daniel Jones was nothing short of a disappointment. The sixth pick of the 2019 NFL Draft had yet to prove his worth as a franchise quarterback, which is why the New York Giants declined his fifth-year option. However, Jones silenced the critics with his best season as a pro, throwing for 3,205 yards and 15 touchdowns to go along with 708 rushing yards and seven touchdowns. The Giants will likely do whatever it takes to sign Jones to an extension, but if the price becomes too steep, a team like the Bucs could step in and acquire the young quarterback.

1. Derek Carr

Like Tannehill, Derek Carr’s availability depends on his current team, the Las Vegas Raiders. Carr will not be the Raiders’ starting quarterback next season, but the team will look to trade him before February 15, when Carr’s $40.4 million salary over the next two seasons becomes guaranteed. The most likely scenario is that the Raiders release Carr, making him a free agent. Carr would instantly shoot to the top of the wishlist for teams like the Bucs, who need a quarterback. In 15 games, Carr finished the 2022 season with 3,522 yards, 24 touchdowns, and 14 interceptions.