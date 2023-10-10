It is really difficult to connect the dots on the severity of the injury to Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson.
A day after it happened, the team is still reportedly evaluating the hamstring injury.
Justin Jefferson still having hamstring injury evaluated. https://t.co/DYVAEBqa96
— ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) October 9, 2023
However, there are indications that he will not play in Week 6 on Sunday, six days from now, against the Chicago Bears.
Does anyone else think this is odd?
The severity is unknown, but he is already a “long shot” for Sunday.
It’s unlikely that Justin Jefferson plays next week. 🤕 pic.twitter.com/HvG0DUr6KD
— theScore (@theScore) October 10, 2023
I am not a conspiracy theorist, but I am starting to believe that one doctor may have considered the injury to be severe so the Vikings are getting a second opinion.
What other explanation could there be?
An even worse nightmare for the Vikings appears to be coming true, Jefferson is seeking “multiple” opinions.
UH-OH: #Vikings WR Justin Jefferson is getting outside evaluations for his hamstring injury… 😬😬 #SKOL pic.twitter.com/iPYPKGZ93p
— SKOR North – Minnesota Sports (@SKORNorth) October 9, 2023
Then, there is the commentary from Coach Kevin O’Connell about how down and out Jefferson is.
Jefferson is a competitor so the fact that he is down seemingly indicates it is more serious than any of us realizes at this point.
That is a shame because the 1-4 Vikings have not gotten off to a great start in 2023, but without Jefferson, they are in much deeper trouble.
Justin Jefferson will be the best WR of all time when it’s all said and done
— Fantasy Fanatics (@FFB_Fanatics) October 1, 2023
