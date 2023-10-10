NFL News and Rumors

A Day Later, Minnesota Vikings WR Justin Jefferson’s Hamstring Injury Is Still Being Evaluated

Wendi Oliveros
WATCH- Justin Jefferson Cooks Patrick Peterson at Vikings Camp

It is really difficult to connect the dots on the severity of the injury to Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson.

A day after it happened, the team is still reportedly evaluating the hamstring injury.

However, there are indications that he will not play in Week 6 on Sunday, six days from now, against the Chicago Bears.

Does anyone else think this is odd?

The severity is unknown, but he is already a “long shot” for Sunday.

I am not a conspiracy theorist, but I am starting to believe that one doctor may have considered the injury to be severe so the Vikings are getting a second opinion.

What other explanation could there be?

An even worse nightmare for the Vikings appears to be coming true, Jefferson is seeking “multiple” opinions.

Then, there is the commentary from Coach Kevin O’Connell about how down and out Jefferson is.

Jefferson is a competitor so the fact that he is down seemingly indicates it is more serious than any of us realizes at this point.

That is a shame because the 1-4 Vikings have not gotten off to a great start in 2023, but without Jefferson, they are in much deeper trouble.

Wendi Oliveros

Wendi learned at a young age that she is a much better spectator than an athlete. Her favorite sports are football, tennis, golf, and baseball. Her first professional writing job involved following the Cleveland Browns. On a personal note, she is cautiously optimistic about the Baltimore Orioles and has not yet fully recovered from Roger Federer's retirement. She resides in Southcentral Pennsylvania with her husband, two children, and two cats.


