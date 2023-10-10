It is really difficult to connect the dots on the severity of the injury to Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson.

A day after it happened, the team is still reportedly evaluating the hamstring injury.

Justin Jefferson still having hamstring injury evaluated. https://t.co/DYVAEBqa96 — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) October 9, 2023

However, there are indications that he will not play in Week 6 on Sunday, six days from now, against the Chicago Bears.

Does anyone else think this is odd?

The severity is unknown, but he is already a “long shot” for Sunday.

It’s unlikely that Justin Jefferson plays next week. 🤕 pic.twitter.com/HvG0DUr6KD — theScore (@theScore) October 10, 2023

I am not a conspiracy theorist, but I am starting to believe that one doctor may have considered the injury to be severe so the Vikings are getting a second opinion.

What other explanation could there be?

An even worse nightmare for the Vikings appears to be coming true, Jefferson is seeking “multiple” opinions.

UH-OH: #Vikings WR Justin Jefferson is getting outside evaluations for his hamstring injury… 😬😬 #SKOL pic.twitter.com/iPYPKGZ93p — SKOR North – Minnesota Sports (@SKORNorth) October 9, 2023

Then, there is the commentary from Coach Kevin O’Connell about how down and out Jefferson is.

Jefferson is a competitor so the fact that he is down seemingly indicates it is more serious than any of us realizes at this point.

That is a shame because the 1-4 Vikings have not gotten off to a great start in 2023, but without Jefferson, they are in much deeper trouble.

Justin Jefferson will be the best WR of all time when it’s all said and done pic.twitter.com/JnTr52eOAa — Fantasy Fanatics (@FFB_Fanatics) October 1, 2023

