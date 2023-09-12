On the first offensive possession for the New York Jets, quarterback Aaron Rodgers was injured.

He was sacked and turned his ankle.

Rodgers sprang up, but then sat back down and laid back.

He was helped off of the field; his return is questionable.

Rodgers went into the tent and was later taken to the locker room on a cart.

The play Aaron Rodgers suffered his injury:pic.twitter.com/Paa9IXAkTt https://t.co/X1QAX6XcmM — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) September 12, 2023

It was as though the air was taken out of MetLife Stadium.

Aaron Rodgers is officially questionable to return with an ankle injury. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) September 12, 2023

Peyton Manning and Eli Manning were speechless.

When he saw the cart, Peyton could not believe it.

He was hoping the ankle would be taped, and he would be back.

Then, he admitted that he only prepared for Rodgers.

Aaron Rodgers just went down with an apparent injury. Peyton Manning only studied Rodgers throughout the week. “I got nothing for ya if Rodgers doesn’t play. All my studying was on Rodgers play. I was watching Packers film, I watched Cal film… I have nothing.” pic.twitter.com/NvBgfeuMNl — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) September 12, 2023

Zach Wilson is now in the game.

Many believed Wilson would benefit from the Rodgers joining the Jets.

Perhaps those people meant in a year or two, but we are about to see if any of Rodgers mentoring rubbed off on Wilson.

