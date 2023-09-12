NFL News and Rumors

Aaron Rodgers Is Injured On First Jets Possession, Zach Wilson Is QB

Wendi Oliveros
Aaron Rodgers and Robert Saleh

On the first offensive possession for the New York Jets, quarterback Aaron Rodgers was injured.

He was sacked and turned his ankle.

Rodgers sprang up, but then sat back down and laid back.

He was helped off of the field; his return is questionable.

Rodgers went into the tent and was later taken to the locker room on a cart.

It was as though the air was taken out of MetLife Stadium.

Peyton Manning and Eli Manning were speechless.

When he saw the cart, Peyton could not believe it.

He was hoping the ankle would be taped, and he would be back.

Then, he admitted that he only prepared for Rodgers.

Zach Wilson is now in the game.

Many believed Wilson would benefit from the Rodgers joining the Jets.

Perhaps those people meant in a year or two, but we are about to see if any of Rodgers mentoring rubbed off on Wilson.

Among those Jets fans that someone should check on tonight is ESPN’s Mike Greenberg who has been beyond excited for this night.

Jets NFL News and Rumors
Wendi Oliveros

Wendi learned at a young age that she is a much better spectator than an athlete. Her favorite sports are football, tennis, golf, and baseball. Her first professional writing job involved following the Cleveland Browns. On a personal note, she is cautiously optimistic about the Baltimore Orioles and has not yet fully recovered from Roger Federer's retirement. She resides in Southcentral Pennsylvania with her husband, two children, and two cats.
