Ever since New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers tore his Achilles on Monday night, NFL fans have speculated on whether the 39-year-old future Hall of Famer will retire.

Rodgers appeared on the Friday edition of the Pat McAfee Show, and he indicated that though there is a lot ahead of him in his recovery, he is relying on the naysayers to give him all of the doubts and predictions to provide him with extra inspiration.

That inspiration will spur his comeback.

He did not close the door on coming back this season if his recovery goes well.

Pat McAfee: "Are you coming back for the playoffs this year?" Aaron Rodgers: "I'm not gonna make any of those statements. I don't feel like that's fair to myself… As Kevin Garnett said, 'Anything is possible!'"

Cam Akers tore his Achilles on July 20, 2021, at an off-season workout and was back on the active roster by December 25, 2021.

Just as a point of reference on the possibility Aaron Rodgers could return from a torn Achilles this season—Cam Akers tore his Achilles in mid-July 2021 and returned Jan. 9, 2022, less than six months later. Was seen as miraculous. The Super Bowl is less than 5 months from now.



Akers was considerably younger, 22 years old, which is a contributing factor to his quicker recovery.

This gives Jets fans something to look forward to hearing that Rodgers has every intention of making a healthy return to the field as soon as he is able.

Regarding the injury, Rodgers said he knew he tore his Achilles almost immediately.

He knows it will not be an easy road, but he is a competitor motivated by the challenge.

In the meantime, Rodgers has been in active conversations with Zach Wilson for game-planning purposes.

He is confident in Wilson and believes he has grown considerably during this offseason.

"I'm very confident in Zach [Wilson]" Aaron Rodgers talks about his confidence in Zach Wilson going forward