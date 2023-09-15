NFL News and Rumors

Aaron Rodgers Plans To Come Back Following Achilles Rehab

Author image
Wendi Oliveros
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Sports Editor
2 min read
New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers

Ever since New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers tore his Achilles on Monday night, NFL fans have speculated on whether the 39-year-old future Hall of Famer will retire.

Rodgers appeared on the Friday edition of the Pat McAfee Show, and he indicated that though there is a lot ahead of him in his recovery, he is relying on the naysayers to give him all of the doubts and predictions to provide him with extra inspiration.

That inspiration will spur his comeback.

He did not close the door on coming back this season if his recovery goes well.

Cam Akers tore his Achilles on July 20, 2021, at an off-season workout and was back on the active roster by December 25, 2021.


Akers was considerably younger, 22 years old, which is a contributing factor to his quicker recovery.

This gives Jets fans something to look forward to hearing that Rodgers has every intention of making a healthy return to the field as soon as he is able.

@espn #AaronRodgers had a response for people discussing his return 😤 (via @Pat McAfee Show Clips) #jets #mentality #nfl #football ♬ Epic News – DM Production

 

Regarding the injury, Rodgers said he knew he tore his Achilles almost immediately.

He knows it will not be an easy road, but he is a competitor motivated by the challenge.

In the meantime, Rodgers has been in active conversations with Zach Wilson for game-planning purposes.

He is confident in Wilson and believes he has grown considerably during this offseason.

 

Topics  
Jets NFL News and Rumors
Author image
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram

Wendi Oliveros

Wendi learned at a young age that she is a much better spectator than an athlete. Her favorite sports are football, tennis, golf, and baseball. Her first professional writing job involved following the Cleveland Browns. On a personal note, she is cautiously optimistic about the Baltimore Orioles and has not yet fully recovered from Roger Federer's retirement. She resides in Southcentral Pennsylvania with her husband, two children, and two cats.
View All Posts By Wendi Oliveros

Wendi Oliveros

Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Wendi learned at a young age that she is a much better spectator than an athlete. Her favorite sports are football, tennis, golf, and baseball. Her first professional writing job involved following the Cleveland Browns. On a personal note, she is cautiously optimistic about the Baltimore Orioles and has not yet fully recovered from Roger Federer's retirement. She resides in Southcentral Pennsylvania with her husband, two children, and two cats.
View All Posts By Wendi Oliveros

Related To NFL News and Rumors

NFL News and Rumors
Los Angeles Chargers running back Austin Ekeler

NFL Week 2 Injury Report: Roster Updates For Week 2 NFL Games

Author image Dan Girolamo  •  20min
NFL News and Rumors
Chiefs players stand on the stage and celebrate.
The Kansas City Chiefs Could Become Fifth Super Bowl Champion To Start 0-2 The Following Season
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  3h
NFL News and Rumors
Chad-Johnson-and-Shannon-Sharpe-
Chad “Ochocinco” Johnson Tries To Convince Shannon Sharpe To Fly On Spirit Airlines On Their New Podcast
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  4h
NFL News and Rumors
jalen hurts scores td on thursday night (1)
Twitter Reacts To Rush-Happy Philadelphia Eagles Grounding Down Minnesota Vikings On Thursday Night Football
Author image Jeff Hawkins  •  20h
NFL News and Rumors
Minnesota Vikings head coach Kevin O'Connell
Minnesota Vikings Head Coach Kevin O’Connell Contract, Salary, Net Worth, Coaching Record, And Wife
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  21h
NFL News and Rumors
Vikings WR Justin Jefferson
NFL’s Touchback Rule Rears Its Ugly Head Against The Minnesota Vikings On TNF
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  22h
NFL News and Rumors
Aaron Rodgers
Aaron Rodgers Shares Post Surgery Photo
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  22h
More News
Arrow to top