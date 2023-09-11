Aaron Rodgers is making his debut as the New York Jets quarterback.

His first regular-season start comes on Monday Night Football as the Jets host the Buffalo Bills.

Rodgers is probably thrilled to be starting on Monday night because he has a very good track record in Monday night games.

He is 9-0 in his last nine MNF starts.

Rodgers has not lost on Monday night since 2013.

That loss came against the Chicago Bears.

Aaron Rodgers has won his last 9 games on Monday night football. His last loss came on November 4, 2013 when the Packers lost to the Chicago Bears 27-20. — James Baldo (@JamesBaldo) September 8, 2023

Aaron Rodgers 🤝 Mondays⁰⁰He is 9-0 in his last nine Monday Night Football starts and has not lost an MNF game since 2013. pic.twitter.com/mwGqO0KEft — NFL on Prime Video (@NFLonPrime) September 11, 2023

The Packers lost by the score of 27-20, and Rodgers was knocked out of the game with a fractured collarbone.

Other than that, Rodgers has a highlight reel of fantastic MNF games.

Today in 2011: Randall Cobb’s 80-yard punt return TD and four Aaron Rodgers scoring passes lift Packers to 45-7 rout of Vikings on MNF. The 38-point margin is the largest differential by either team in the rivalry’s 61-year history. pic.twitter.com/Pd7fJc84yW — Packers History (@HistoricPackers) November 14, 2022

Today in 2016: Two TD passes from Aaron Rodgers to Davante Adams spark Packers to 27-13 MNF win over Eagles. Mason Crosby adds two FGs and Aaron Ripkowski gets the clinching TD in the fourth as Green Bay gets its first of what would be six-straight wins to end the regular season. pic.twitter.com/Mai75Yj4HA — Packers History (@HistoricPackers) November 28, 2022

Today in 2011: Randall Cobb’s 80-yard punt return TD and four Aaron Rodgers scoring passes lift Packers to 45-7 rout of Vikings on MNF. The 38-point margin is the largest differential by either team in the rivalry’s 61-year history. pic.twitter.com/Pd7fJc84yW — Packers History (@HistoricPackers) November 14, 2022

And so it begins with Rodgers as a New York Jet.

Aaron Rodgers arrives for his first regular-season game as the #Jets’ starting QB 🎥 @cmart1781 pic.twitter.com/eSPxxo6YTL — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) September 11, 2023

NFL Betting Guides 2023