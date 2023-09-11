NFL News and Rumors

Aaron Rodgers Possesses An Impressive Monday Night Football Stat

Wendi Oliveros
New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers

Aaron Rodgers is making his debut as the New York Jets quarterback.

His first regular-season start comes on Monday Night Football as the Jets host the Buffalo Bills.

Rodgers is probably thrilled to be starting on Monday night because he has a very good track record in Monday night games.

He is 9-0 in his last nine MNF starts.

Rodgers has not lost on Monday night since 2013.

That loss came against the Chicago Bears.

 

The Packers lost by the score of 27-20, and Rodgers was knocked out of the game with a fractured collarbone.

Other than that, Rodgers has a highlight reel of fantastic MNF games.

And so it begins with Rodgers as a New York Jet.

Jets NFL News and Rumors
Wendi Oliveros

Wendi learned at a young age that she is a much better spectator than an athlete. Her favorite sports are football, tennis, golf, and baseball. Her first professional writing job involved following the Cleveland Browns. On a personal note, she is cautiously optimistic about the Baltimore Orioles and has not yet fully recovered from Roger Federer's retirement. She resides in Southcentral Pennsylvania with her husband, two children, and two cats.
