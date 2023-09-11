Aaron Rodgers is making his debut as the New York Jets quarterback.
His first regular-season start comes on Monday Night Football as the Jets host the Buffalo Bills.
Rodgers is probably thrilled to be starting on Monday night because he has a very good track record in Monday night games.
He is 9-0 in his last nine MNF starts.
Rodgers has not lost on Monday night since 2013.
That loss came against the Chicago Bears.
Aaron Rodgers has won his last 9 games on Monday night football. His last loss came on November 4, 2013 when the Packers lost to the Chicago Bears 27-20.
— James Baldo (@JamesBaldo) September 8, 2023
Aaron Rodgers 🤝 Mondays⁰⁰He is 9-0 in his last nine Monday Night Football starts and has not lost an MNF game since 2013. pic.twitter.com/mwGqO0KEft
— NFL on Prime Video (@NFLonPrime) September 11, 2023
The Packers lost by the score of 27-20, and Rodgers was knocked out of the game with a fractured collarbone.
Other than that, Rodgers has a highlight reel of fantastic MNF games.
Today in 2011: Randall Cobb’s 80-yard punt return TD and four Aaron Rodgers scoring passes lift Packers to 45-7 rout of Vikings on MNF. The 38-point margin is the largest differential by either team in the rivalry’s 61-year history. pic.twitter.com/Pd7fJc84yW
— Packers History (@HistoricPackers) November 14, 2022
Today in 2016: Two TD passes from Aaron Rodgers to Davante Adams spark Packers to 27-13 MNF win over Eagles. Mason Crosby adds two FGs and Aaron Ripkowski gets the clinching TD in the fourth as Green Bay gets its first of what would be six-straight wins to end the regular season. pic.twitter.com/Mai75Yj4HA
— Packers History (@HistoricPackers) November 28, 2022
Today in 2011: Randall Cobb’s 80-yard punt return TD and four Aaron Rodgers scoring passes lift Packers to 45-7 rout of Vikings on MNF. The 38-point margin is the largest differential by either team in the rivalry’s 61-year history. pic.twitter.com/Pd7fJc84yW
— Packers History (@HistoricPackers) November 14, 2022
And so it begins with Rodgers as a New York Jet.
Aaron Rodgers arrives for his first regular-season game as the #Jets’ starting QB
🎥 @cmart1781 pic.twitter.com/eSPxxo6YTL
— Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) September 11, 2023
NFL Betting Guides 2023
- NFL Betting Guide – Discover Best NFL Betting Sites in USA Ranked & Reviewed.
- NFL Betting Apps Guide – Compare the Best Apps for NFL Betting Ranked & Reviewed.
- NFL Live Betting Guide – Compare Best NFL In Play Betting Sites.
- The Latest NFL Odds – Compare the Best Football Odds & Lines.
- NFL Spread Odds Explained – Expert Guide on How to Win Football Spread Bets.
- NFL Totals Odds Explained – Expert Guide on How to Win Football Totals Bets.
- NFL Futures Odds Explained – Expert Guide on How to Win Football Futures Bets.
- NFL Moneyline Odds Explained – Expert Guide on How to win Football Moneyline Bets.
- Free NFL Picks – Check Expert Football Picks & Predictions.
- Free NFL Picks Against The Spread – Check Expert NFL Picks Against the Spread.