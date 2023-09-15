NFL News and Rumors

Aaron Rodgers Shares Post Surgery Photo

Author image
Wendi Oliveros
Sports Editor
3 min read
Aaron Rodgers

It has been a difficult week for the New York Jets and Aaron Rodgers.

Technically it has only been three days since the Jets took the field for their Week 1 Monday Night Football game against the Buffalo Bills, but it feels much longer than that.

We have not seen Rodgers since he left the field on the cart.

He shared an emotional Instagram post on Wednesday sharing how heartbroken he is.

The good news is that his path to healing has officially begun.

Fans were happy to see Rodgers smiling in his post-surgery Instagram photo and to hear that his surgery went “great”.

No one really knows what will happen in the upcoming months with Rodgers’ recovery.


Fans hope to see him healthy and ready to go in 2024.

In the meantime, he is expected to be around the team as much as possible during his recovery.


Coach Saleh believes his veteran leadership will help them from the sidelines, but it is far from what anyone envisioned for Rodgers in 2023.

Topics  
Jets NFL News and Rumors
Author image
Wendi Oliveros

Wendi learned at a young age that she is a much better spectator than an athlete. Her favorite sports are football, tennis, golf, and baseball. Her first professional writing job involved following the Cleveland Browns. On a personal note, she is cautiously optimistic about the Baltimore Orioles and has not yet fully recovered from Roger Federer's retirement. She resides in Southcentral Pennsylvania with her husband, two children, and two cats.
