Aaron Rodgers Shares Post Surgery Photo

It has been a difficult week for the New York Jets and Aaron Rodgers.

Technically it has only been three days since the Jets took the field for their Week 1 Monday Night Football game against the Buffalo Bills, but it feels much longer than that.

We have not seen Rodgers since he left the field on the cart.

He shared an emotional Instagram post on Wednesday sharing how heartbroken he is.

The good news is that his path to healing has officially begun.

Fans were happy to see Rodgers smiling in his post-surgery Instagram photo and to hear that his surgery went “great”.

Aaron Rodgers shared this message on his IG story following surgery on his Achilles ❤️ pic.twitter.com/A1su5TkfjW — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) September 15, 2023

No one really knows what will happen in the upcoming months with Rodgers’ recovery.

“I’d be shocked if this is the way he goes out.” Jets’ head coach Robert Saleh on the possibility of Aaron Rodgers retiring 🗣️ (via @snyjets)pic.twitter.com/pq0lZHxb4g — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) September 13, 2023



Fans hope to see him healthy and ready to go in 2024.

In the meantime, he is expected to be around the team as much as possible during his recovery.

Robert Saleh on how important it is for Aaron Rodgers to stay connected with the team: “I think it’s very important. It’s important for him. His mental health & healing is very important, but his presence, his words, his verbage, he’s as much a football coach as he is a player.… — Harrison Glaser (@NYJetsTFMedia) September 13, 2023



Coach Saleh believes his veteran leadership will help them from the sidelines, but it is far from what anyone envisioned for Rodgers in 2023.

NFL Betting Guides 2023