New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers took to Instagram to share an emotional post.

It is his first public statement since the devastating season-ending Achilles injury he suffered on Monday night.

What Rodgers Wrote

“Thank you to every person that has reached out, called, texted, DM’d, connected through a friend, etc. It has meant a ton to me, and I’ll try and get back to all of you soon. I’m completely heartbroken and moving through all of the emotions, but deeply touched and humbled by the support and love. 💔 Please keep me in your thoughts and prayers as I begin the healing process today. The night is darkest before the dawn. And I shall rise yet again. Proud of my guys, 1-0”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aaron Rodgers (@aaronrodgers12)

He also shares the picture of him carrying the American flag onto the field before the game began.

Among those to comment is teammate Garrett Wilson.

He wrote:

“We all can’t wait big dawg”

Mike Greenberg of ESPN, a lifelong Jets fan, wrote:

“Every fan of the Jets appreciates the way you’ve embraced this team and this city. Get well legend, can’t wait to see you back out there.”

Over 365,000 people liked the post, and the number will undoubtedly rise.

Rodgers has been on many minds and hearts after going down in the first series of Monday night’s game against the Buffalo Bills.

The season-ending Achilles injury is a tough blow for the Jets team, but Coach Robert Saleh is rallying the team around quarterback Zach Wilson.

Rodgers is expected to be around the team as his surgery and rehab schedule permits so his veteran presence and leadership will be felt by his teammates.

Robert Saleh on how important it is for Aaron Rodgers to stay connected with the team: “I think it’s very important. It’s important for him. His mental health & healing is very important, but his presence, his words, his verbage, he’s as much a football coach as he is a player.… — Harrison Glaser (@NYJetsTFMedia) September 13, 2023

