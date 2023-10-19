Featured

Adam Silver Considering Making Changes to All-Star Weekend

Mathew Huff
NBA commissioner Adam Silver stands at podium.

NBA commissioner, Adam Silver, recently shared some interesting remarks about the NBA All-Star weekend. Silver hinted that a West vs. East format could be returning to the All-Star Game. The commissioner also downplayed the idea of Team USA vs. Team World. The All-Star Game has seen a format of using team captains, the players who receive the most fan votes, the past few seasons and selecting their team in a draft. However, that very well could change this coming year given Silver’s recent comments.

Adam Silver Considering Changing Format to NBA All-Star Weekend 

Adam Silver’s Comments About the All-Star Game

When asked about the NBA All-Star Game, this is what Adam Silver had to say.

“We’re looking at some potential changes in format in Indianapolis this year,” Adam Silver said about the 2024 All-Star Game at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. “Maybe a return to something more traditional in terms of how the teams are presented. We went to sort of this captain and draft notion, but clearly historically it was East vs. West. So that’s maybe something we are looking at.”

The NBA All-Star Weekend takes place each in mid February and could see some other changes as well.

His Remarks About the All-Star Weekend 

Silver also had this to say about the NBA All-Star Weekend in general.

“The All-Star Weekend is quite a spectacle,” Silver said. “I’m always sort of laughing because before the game even starts on Sunday afternoon, people are saying, ‘This is the best ever!’ And I’m like, ‘We’ll, we’ve got this game.’ I’ll take some fault for that because when you’re there this year in Indianapolis, beginning essentially Thursday night and then through Sunday, I think it’s an opportunity for this whole global basketball community to come together. Great legends of the game. Not just the All-Stars, but lots of players. I don’t know how it works in other sports, but we have dozens and dozens of players in the league who choose to come to All Star Weekend for the activities for various events who aren’t even All-Stars. So I think we’ve lost sight a bit that it’s about the game at the end of the day.”

Adam Silver has put a lot of thought into the All-Star Weekend over the years and the same is applicable for this coming season. Hopefully, this year’s will be great for both the fans and the players.

Topics  
Featured NBA News and Rumors NBA Picks News
Mathew Huff

Mathew is a contributor here for TheSportsDaily along with being one with BasketballInsiders. Along with basketball, Mathew also has a passion for the NFL and loves helping gamblers win as much money as they can. He has been in the sports writing industry for close to 7 years now, but is always focused on providing his best effort to potential sports bettors.
