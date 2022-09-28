UFC News and Rumors

Alex Pereira Takes To Twitter With Insane Sparring Video Ahead Of Israel Adesanya Clash At UFC 281

Author image
Paul Kelly
Twitter Linkedin
4 min read
Alex Pereira UFC
Join our Telegram channel for our exclusive free betting tips, picks and offers.

ALEX PEREIRA has taken to Twitter in response to Israel Adesanya and has shared an insane training video. The UFC Middleweight Title contender has released footage of him sparring whilst on a hoverboard, ahead of his main event clash with ‘Izzy’ at UFC 281 on November 12th.

Pereira Responds To Adesanya With Sparring Footage On a Hoverboard

Ahead of his first shot at a UFC title in just his fourth fight in the organization, Alex Pereira has released an insane training video. The video appears to show Pereira sparring whilst balancing on a hoverboard, and boy is he good at it!

Adesanya and Pereira headline the huge card that is UFC 281 at Madison Square Garden on November 12th. This won’t be the first time of course that the pair of mixed martial artists will have faced one another. That’s right, both Adesanya and Pereira have faced each other back in their professional kickboxing days, before they joined the UFC.

The Brazilian won both of those fights, so is looking for the hat-trick of wins in a few weeks time. Pereira won the first via unanimous decision in 2016 at Glory Of Heroes 1. He then followed that up with an emphatic left hook knockout of ‘The Last Stylebender’ at Glory Of Heroes 7 just a year later.

They will do battle for the third time on November 12th, with both fighters training hard for the bout. Should Pereira be victorious for a third time against Adesanya, he will become the UFC Middleweight Champion in just his fourth fight in the company. That would be quite the statement.

Adesanya has beaten everyone put in front of him at 185-pounds in the UFC, so Pereira is essentially the last contender left who hasn’t been beaten by ‘Izzy’ inside the octagon.

With just over six weeks to go until fight night, it is clear Pereira is trying to get inside the head of Adesanya. The video someone in Team Pereira released earlier today shows the UFC title challenger sparring whilst balancing on a hoverboard. You might think it’s silly, but you do have to admit, it is quite impressive at the same time.

The above video was aimed at Adesanya after he had released footage of him training earlier in the week. ‘The Last Stylebender’ was using a tennis ball as a training tool for some reason, hence why Pereira has hit back with this video.

It is all irrelevant at the end of the day, as long as the pair meet in the middle of the octagon in six weeks time. Not long to go now until the fight, with UFC fans all around the world ready for what promises to be a monumental main event at MSG.

Will Pereira become the UFC Champion in just his fourth fight, making it three wins over Adesanya? Will ‘Izzy’ solidify himself as the best fight at 185-pounds in the world? We’ll have to wait and see. For now though, videos of sparring on hoverboards are quite amusing.

Israel Adesanya vs Alex Pereira Betting Odds – UFC 281

Check out the best UFC betting sites by clicking the link. We have done the hard work for you and have reviewed the Top 10 UFC betting sites for you!

Check out the chart above for the best UFC odds from Bovada, one of the best online sportsbooks. Be sure to also check out the best offshore betting sites and claim the best UFC free bets.

Moneyline Odds Play
Israel Adesanya -170 Alex Pereira Takes To Twitter With Insane Sparring Video Ahead Of Israel Adesanya Clash At UFC 281
Alex Pereira +140 Alex Pereira Takes To Twitter With Insane Sparring Video Ahead Of Israel Adesanya Clash At UFC 281
Draw +8000 Alex Pereira Takes To Twitter With Insane Sparring Video Ahead Of Israel Adesanya Clash At UFC 281

Odds are correct at the time of publication and are subject to change

Topics  
MMA News UFC UFC News and Rumors
Join our Telegram channel for our exclusive free betting tips, picks and offers.
Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Paul Kelly

Paul Kelly is an avid sports fan and writer, specialising in boxing, golf, MMA, darts and horse racing. Paul graduated from Liverpool John Moores University in 2020, attaining a First Class Honours Degree in Sports Journalism.
View All Posts By Paul Kelly

Paul Kelly

Twitter Linkedin
Paul Kelly is an avid sports fan and writer, specialising in boxing, golf, MMA, darts and horse racing. Paul graduated from Liverpool John Moores University in 2020, attaining a First Class Honours Degree in Sports Journalism.
View All Posts By Paul Kelly

Related To UFC News and Rumors

UFC News and Rumors
Sean O'Malley UFC

Sean O’Malley With Psychological Warfare Ahead Of Petr Yan Clash At UFC 280

Author image Paul Kelly  •  52min
UFC News and Rumors
Did McGregor Tweet Hint At Retirement From MMA and UFC?
Did McGregor Tweet Hint At Retirement From MMA and UFC?
Author image Gia Nguyen  •  Aug 5 2022
UFC News and Rumors
Conor McGregor Set For Acting Debut Amid UFC Retirement Rumors
Conor McGregor Set For Acting Debut Amid UFC Retirement Rumors
Author image Gia Nguyen  •  Aug 4 2022
UFC News and Rumors
Peña vs Nunes
UFC 277: Peña vs Nunes 2 | Official Weigh-In Results
Author image Paul Kelly  •  Jul 29 2022
UFC News and Rumors
3 Potential Opponents for Conor McGregor’s Next UFC Fight
3 Potential Opponents for Conor McGregor’s Next UFC Fight
Author image Alex Mac  •  Jul 21 2022
UFC News and Rumors
UFC 280 Marks Return to Fight Island With Massively Stacked Fight Card
UFC 280 Marks Return to Fight Island With Massively Stacked Fight Card
Author image Alex Mac  •  Jul 21 2022
UFC News and Rumors
sean o'malley vs petr yan
Sean O’Malley And Petr Yan Verbally Agree Fight At UFC 280 In Abu Dhabi
Author image Paul Kelly  •  Jul 21 2022
More News
Arrow to top