ALEX PEREIRA has taken to Twitter in response to Israel Adesanya and has shared an insane training video. The UFC Middleweight Title contender has released footage of him sparring whilst on a hoverboard, ahead of his main event clash with ‘Izzy’ at UFC 281 on November 12th.

Pereira Responds To Adesanya With Sparring Footage On a Hoverboard

Ahead of his first shot at a UFC title in just his fourth fight in the organization, Alex Pereira has released an insane training video. The video appears to show Pereira sparring whilst balancing on a hoverboard, and boy is he good at it!

Adesanya and Pereira headline the huge card that is UFC 281 at Madison Square Garden on November 12th. This won’t be the first time of course that the pair of mixed martial artists will have faced one another. That’s right, both Adesanya and Pereira have faced each other back in their professional kickboxing days, before they joined the UFC.

The Brazilian won both of those fights, so is looking for the hat-trick of wins in a few weeks time. Pereira won the first via unanimous decision in 2016 at Glory Of Heroes 1. He then followed that up with an emphatic left hook knockout of ‘The Last Stylebender’ at Glory Of Heroes 7 just a year later.

They will do battle for the third time on November 12th, with both fighters training hard for the bout. Should Pereira be victorious for a third time against Adesanya, he will become the UFC Middleweight Champion in just his fourth fight in the company. That would be quite the statement.

Adesanya has beaten everyone put in front of him at 185-pounds in the UFC, so Pereira is essentially the last contender left who hasn’t been beaten by ‘Izzy’ inside the octagon.

With just over six weeks to go until fight night, it is clear Pereira is trying to get inside the head of Adesanya. The video someone in Team Pereira released earlier today shows the UFC title challenger sparring whilst balancing on a hoverboard. You might think it’s silly, but you do have to admit, it is quite impressive at the same time.

Alex Pereira fires back at Israel Adesanya’s tennis ball training 😂 “Training with a tennis ball is easy! I want to see him train boxing on a hoverboard.” pic.twitter.com/DiOpJuXtse — Alex Behunin (@AlexBehunin) September 28, 2022

The above video was aimed at Adesanya after he had released footage of him training earlier in the week. ‘The Last Stylebender’ was using a tennis ball as a training tool for some reason, hence why Pereira has hit back with this video.

It is all irrelevant at the end of the day, as long as the pair meet in the middle of the octagon in six weeks time. Not long to go now until the fight, with UFC fans all around the world ready for what promises to be a monumental main event at MSG.

Will Pereira become the UFC Champion in just his fourth fight, making it three wins over Adesanya? Will ‘Izzy’ solidify himself as the best fight at 185-pounds in the world? We’ll have to wait and see. For now though, videos of sparring on hoverboards are quite amusing.

Israel Adesanya vs Alex Pereira Betting Odds – UFC 281

Moneyline Odds Play Israel Adesanya -170 Alex Pereira +140 Draw +8000

Odds are correct at the time of publication and are subject to change