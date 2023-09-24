NFL News and Rumors

Battle Of Baltimore Past And Present: Colts Vs. Ravens Matchup Stirs Up Memories Of 1984

Wendi Oliveros
Lamar Jackson

One of the interesting NFL storylines early in the 2023 season is the Baltimore Ravens.

With all of the offseason drama surrounding quarterback Lamar Jackson’s contract issues, the team has signed him and settled down to play decent football en route to a 2-0 record through Week 3.

Those Ravens wins came over the Houston Texans and Cincinnati Bengals who are both 0-2 teams.

The Ravens host the 1-1 Indianapolis Colts today at M&T Bank Stadium for a 1:00 PM EDT kickoff.

Ravens and Colts games are always heated affairs, especially for Baltimore fans who haven’t forgotten how the Colts packed up and left Baltimore in the middle of the night in 1984.

It is worth noting that Indianapolis fans have not forgotten it either and have a different perspective on the situation.

The Ravens have won four of the last five games between the two teams with the most recent being a 2021 overtime win.

In today’s matchup, weather could play a role.

The forecast is expected to be rainy and raw with the remnants of Tropical Storm Ophelia hitting Baltimore.

The Ravens are without wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. among others.

The Colts will be without their rookie quarterback Anthony Richardson who is out with a concussion.

Veteran Gardner Minshew will get the start.

The team that protects the ball the best in these conditions will win the game.

This game will be emotional and entertaining so be sure to check it out on CBS at 1:00 PM EDT.

Topics  
Colts NFL News and Rumors Ravens
Wendi Oliveros

Wendi learned at a young age that she is a much better spectator than an athlete. Her favorite sports are football, tennis, golf, and baseball. Her first professional writing job involved following the Cleveland Browns. On a personal note, she is cautiously optimistic about the Baltimore Orioles and has not yet fully recovered from Roger Federer's retirement. She resides in Southcentral Pennsylvania with her husband, two children, and two cats.
