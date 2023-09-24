One of the interesting NFL storylines early in the 2023 season is the Baltimore Ravens.

With all of the offseason drama surrounding quarterback Lamar Jackson’s contract issues, the team has signed him and settled down to play decent football en route to a 2-0 record through Week 3.

Those Ravens wins came over the Houston Texans and Cincinnati Bengals who are both 0-2 teams.

The Ravens host the 1-1 Indianapolis Colts today at M&T Bank Stadium for a 1:00 PM EDT kickoff.

Ravens and Colts games are always heated affairs, especially for Baltimore fans who haven’t forgotten how the Colts packed up and left Baltimore in the middle of the night in 1984.

It is worth noting that Indianapolis fans have not forgotten it either and have a different perspective on the situation.

The Ravens have won four of the last five games between the two teams with the most recent being a 2021 overtime win.

In today’s matchup, weather could play a role.

The forecast is expected to be rainy and raw with the remnants of Tropical Storm Ophelia hitting Baltimore.

📍 Baltimore (you’re just gonna have to take my word for it). Colts at Ravens — in a tropical storm — at 1 pm. pic.twitter.com/F5BSGl4f3h — Stephen Holder (@HolderStephen) September 24, 2023

The Ravens are without wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. among others.

Ravens ruled out the following players for Sunday’s game vs the Colts: WR Odell Beckham Jr., RB Justice Hill, CB Marlon Humphrey, OT Ronnie Stanley, C Tyler Linderbaum, LB Odafe Oweh and S Marcus Williams. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 22, 2023

Anthony Richardson has been ruled out for Sunday vs. Ravens Gardner Minshew is expected to start for Colts. pic.twitter.com/yug3gC1sfa — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) September 22, 2023

The Colts will be without their rookie quarterback Anthony Richardson who is out with a concussion.

Veteran Gardner Minshew will get the start.

The team that protects the ball the best in these conditions will win the game.

This game will be emotional and entertaining so be sure to check it out on CBS at 1:00 PM EDT.

