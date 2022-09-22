Updates

Bellator Pushing To Sign UFC Legend Nate Diaz

Author image
Kyle Curran
2 min read
Nate diaz
Join our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage

Bellator are ‘in talks’ with Nate Diaz as they look to sign the ex-UFC star, after the promotion’s president Scott Coker said they’re hoping to strike ‘some type of deal’.

Coker told BBC Sport “Well we are definitely talking to him. We’ve reached out and I know he’s probably talking to everybody. He’s, I think, in a pretty good situation. I know he wants to fight Jake Paul. Jake Paul’s fighting, you know, against Anderson Silva on Showtime pay-per-view, which is our home network, so there’s some synergies here. We’re just hoping that we could have some type of deal to at least have his MMA fights with Bellator. We are in dialogue.”

Diaz, 37, beat Tony Ferguson earlier this month in the final fight of his UFC contract – he’s now a free agent. The win in his last fight brought his fruitful career to a close, where he had 16 wins in his 27 bouts.

He was originally set to fight Khamzat Chimaev, however it didn’t end up happening so Ferguson stepped in, and Diaz defeated him in the fourth round submitting him with a guillotine.

Diaz hinted after the fight that he wanted to fight in different other combat sports.

“I want to get out of the UFC and show all the fighters how to take over and own another sport.,

“Boxing, kickboxing, Jiu-Jitsu. I’m the creme de la creme right here and I’m coming for you.”

Topics  
MMA Updates
Join our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage
Author image

Kyle Curran

3rd Year Journalism Student. Sports Writer @ Finixo.
View All Posts By Kyle Curran

Kyle Curran

3rd Year Journalism Student. Sports Writer @ Finixo.
View All Posts By Kyle Curran

Related To Updates

Updates
Steelers Watt

Steelers receive T.J. Watt Injury Boost With Potential Return In Six Weeks

Author image Kyle Curran  •  Sep 15 2022
Updates
hia9coy07z09elfjgjbk
How To Open A Sports Betting Account In Colorado For NFL Betting
Author image Joe Lyons  •  Sep 2 2022
Updates
leonardo-dicaprio-dating-history
Leonardo DiCaprio Next Girlfriend Odds: Addison Rae +4000
Author image Joe Lyons  •  Sep 1 2022
Updates
Vikings
Minnesota Vikings’ Initial 53-Man Roster | Biggest Surprises and Final Thoughts
Author image Charlie Rhodes  •  Aug 31 2022
Updates
NFL
NFL 2022-23 Best Value Super Bowl Bets | Picks and Predictions
Author image Charlie Rhodes  •  Aug 30 2022
Updates
NFL
NFL 2022-23 Best Longshot Bets | NFL Odds, Predictions and Picks
Author image Charlie Rhodes  •  Sep 13 2022
Updates
Williams
Serena Williams’ Final Grand Slam Appearance Extended After Emphatic Opening Night
Author image Charlie Rhodes  •  Aug 30 2022
More News
Arrow to top