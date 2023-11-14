Less than 24 hours after losing to the Denver Broncos, the Buffalo Bills fired offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey. Who will take over and call plays in Buffalo?

Bills Fire OC Ken Dorsey: Who Will Take Over In Buffalo?

The Bills announced Dorsey’s firing on Tuesday. Quarterbacks coach Joe Brady will take over as the interim offensive coordinator.

The move comes one day after the Bills’ disappointing 24-22 loss to the Broncos. The Bills offense turned the ball over four times – two interceptions and two fumbles – with Josh Allen responsible for three of them.

Dorsey was promoted from passing game coordinator and quarterbacks coach to Bills offensive coordinator in 2022 after Brian Daboll left to become the head coach of the New York Giants.

The Bills ranked second in the NFL in points and yards in 2022 under Dorsey. Through 10 games in 2023, the Bills rank 7th in yards (370.1) and eighth in points (26.2). The move feels like a scapegoat for an underperforming season under head coach Sean McDermott.

Brady rose to prominence as the passing game coordinator for LSU during their 2019 championship season. Brady then became the Carolina Panthers offensive coordinator under head coach Matt Rhule. However, the Panthers offense struggled in Brady’s two years, ranking in the bottom five in yards and points each year.

Time Is Running Out For Buffalo Bills

imagine being the QB coach for Josh Allen's development then putting up these numbers as OC and getting fired just 27 games into the job. whether or not these numbers are an accurate representation of the job he did, you'd have to be sick. pic.twitter.com/CGJ3rbkRKY — Steven Ruiz (@theStevenRuiz) November 14, 2023

At 5-5, time is running out for the Buffalo Bills. The Bills are in danger of missing the playoffs for the first time since 2018.

As great as Josh Allen is, and he can be great, the sixth-year QB leads the league in interceptions (11). Over his last 17 games, Allen has 23 turnovers.

Buffalo will look to turn things around in Week 11 when the Bills welcome the Jets to Orchard Park.

Are the Bills making the playoffs given their remaining schedule? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/brRuRGKP4k — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) November 14, 2023