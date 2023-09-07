Bleacher Report NFL Week 1 Expert Picks & Predictions

Bleacher Report analysts Brad Gagnon, Gary Davenport, Brent Sobleski, and Maurice Moton and editors Wes O’Donnell and Ian Hanford have released their NFL Week 1 expert picks and predictions for the 2023 football season. Three interesting Week 1 matchups of the 2023 NFL season, the league’s 104th season, are below.

Check out the Bleacher Report staff’s NFL Week 1 picks, predictions, and best bets below.

Bleacher Report NFL Week 1 Expert Picks and Predictions

Bleacher Report staff writers and editors gave their expert picks and predictions for these three Week 1 matchups of the 2023 NFL season: San Francisco 49ers vs. Pittsburgh Steelers this Sunday at 1 p.m. ET, Tennessee Titans vs. New Orleans Saints at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday, and Buffalo Bills vs. New York Jets at 8:20 p.m. ET for Monday Night Football. Read their explanations for each pick below.

49ers (-2.5)

Ian Hanford has the Pittsburgh Steelers winning this Sunday over the San Francisco 49ers. “Brock Purdy shocked the NFL with his late-season run last year, but the pressure is on now that he’s the unquestioned starter in San Francisco,” he said.

“While the 49ers’ roster is loaded from top to bottom, traveling across the country to play a Steelers team that’s looking to prove something in Week 1 is no easy task.

Gary Davenport is the only one picking the 49ers to win this matchup. Although San Francisco is a 2.5-point favorite, quite a few NFL analysts are taking Pittsburgh to upset. Gagnon, Knox, Moton, O'Donnell, and Sobleski are riding with the Steelers.

Saints (-3)

Furthermore, Brent Sobleski believes the Tennessee Titans will rely on their top offensive players and a stout front seven to win the game. “While holes can be poked in Tennessee’s roster, the formula is still present to be successful,” he said.

“Both Derrick Henry and Ryan Tannehill are healthy. The Titans will run the ball and push the ball downfield in the play-action game. Most importantly, Tennessee’s defensive front remains among the league’s best, which will make life difficult on Carr in his Saints debut.”

Davenport and O'Donnell agreed with Sobleski's take. Meanwhile, the rest disagreed. Gagnon, Hanford, Knox, and Moton are trusting the Saints to win in their dome. Without Sean Payton coaching the team, New Orleans still has an advantage playing at home with quarterback Derek Carr.

Bills (-2.5)

Finally, quarterback Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills square off against quarterback Aaron Rodgers and the New York Jets for this season’s Monday Night Football opener. With a change in scenery, Moton feels the Jets have what it takes to upset Buffalo in MetLife Stadium. He believes the Bills ended last season on a disappointing note.

“To reiterate a point made on Boy Green Daily with Paul Esden Jr., the Bills trended in the wrong direction at the end of the 2022 campaign, which ended in a 27-10 AFC divisional-round loss to the Cincinnati Bengals,” he said. “In two playoff games, Josh Allen threw for three touchdowns, three interceptions and completed less than 60 percent of his passes in both games. … The Jets’ stingy defense will capitalize on those mistakes.

“In the Monday Night Football spotlight, Rodgers shines with his new team and immediately raises the standard with a three-touchdown-performance against a Bills defense without Von Miller and a big question mark at linebacker following the loss of Tremaine Edmunds in free agency.”

Sobleski is the only other Bleacher Report staff member on the panel who's picking the Jets to win. Davenport, Gagnon, Hanford, Knox, and O'Donnell are predicting that Buffalo will come away with the W.

