Bleacher Report’s NFL staff members have published their expert picks and predictions for three Week 5 matchups of the 2023 NFL season. First off, New Orleans Saints vs. New England Patriots at 1 p.m. ET this Sunday.

Next, the Philadelphia Eagles vs. Los Angeles Rams at 4:05 p.m. ET. Finally, the Dallas Cowboys vs. San Francisco 49ers at 8:20 p.m. ET for Sunday Night Football.

Saints (-1)

Knox, O’Donnell, and Sobleski are picking the New Orleans Saints to hand the New England Patriots their second-straight loss. New England could suffer back-to-back losses for the second time this season. The Pats’ offense is still underperforming. Plus, the J.C. Jackson trade just reeks of desperation. “The Patriots are coming off their worst loss of the Bill Belichick era, and he’s looking for the 300th win of his career,” Knox wrote. “We’ve become so accustomed to seeing New England rebound from big losses and shine in big moments that a Patriots victory and an ‘on to Las Vegas’ postgame quote might feel inevitable. “However, this isn’t the Patriots of the 2010s. New England has zero faith in Jones and serious offensive issues that can’t be solved with the current roster. I see a low-scoring, defensive battle here. With Gonzalez and Judon both injured for New England, I’ll take the Saints.”

Rams (+4)

Furthermore, Hanford and O’Donnell are the only ones sticking with the Los Angeles Rams over the Philadelphia Eagles. As a four-point favorite, it’s possible that Philly will not cover the spread at SoFi Stadium. If Stafford plays a clean game, maybe the Rams can stay within a field goal.

“The Eagles may be undefeated, but things haven’t been easy,” Hanford wrote. “I don’t think things get any easier traveling to Los Angeles to play against a Rams team that’s 3-0-1 against the spread.

“Matthew Stafford is second in the NFL in passing yards and could get Cooper Kupp back this week. Even if he doesn’t, Puka Nacua’s production has been inevitable. The Eagles have allowed only one WR to go over 100 receiving yards this year, but Nacua will test their banged-up secondary.

“The Eagles should have success running the ball, but things haven’t looked as easy for Jalen Hurts this season, and now he will face a Rams defense allowing the seventh-fewest passing yards per game.

“The Rams have been one of the bigger surprises this season. I like the Eagles to hold off this feisty Rams team for the win, but I’d take L.A. to cover.”

Cowboys (+3.5)

Additionally, three analysts are predicting the Dallas Cowboys will upset the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday Night Football this week — Gagnon, O’Donnell, and Sobleski. Both NFC teams enter this matchup 3-1 ATS. Since the Rams were able to hang with the Niners in Week 2, that should be good news for Dallas.

“It wouldn’t blow my mind if the red-hot 49ers pulled away and covered, but I have to use that hook to my advantage considering how closely matched these teams are,” Gagnon wrote. “These clubs battled close in the last two matchups, and Dallas might be due to flip the script after falling in both.

“I also wonder when the clock will strike midnight on Brock Purdy. This seems like an obvious potential spot for that. Either way, it looks and feels like a field-goal game.”

