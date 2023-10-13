Bleacher Report NFL analysts Brad Gagnon, Kris Knox, Gary Davenport, Brent Sobleski, and Maurice Moton, along with editors Wes O’Donnell and Ian Hanford, have released their NFL Week 6 expert picks and predictions. Three picks in Week 6 matchups of the 2023 NFL season, the league’s 104th season, are featured here.

Check out the Bleacher Report football staff’s NFL Week 6 picks, predictions, and best bets below.

Bleacher Report NFL Week 6 Expert Picks and Predictions

Bleacher Report’s NFL staff members have published their expert picks and predictions for three Week 6 matchups of the 2023 NFL season. First off, Seattle Seahawks vs. Cincinnati Bengals at 1 p.m. ET this Sunday.

Next, the New England Patriots vs. Las Vegas Raiders at 4:05 p.m. ET. For the third matchup, the Detroit Lions vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers at 4:25 p.m. ET.

Seahawks (+2.5)

Knox and O’Donnell are the only ones on the Bleacher Report staff picking the Seattle Seahawks to upset the Cincinnati Bengals away in Week 6. “I get the idea of jumping back on the Bengals’ bandwagon after a two-touchdown victory in Arizona,” Knox wrote. “However, Cincinnati only won decisively because head coach Zac Taylor finally figured out that feeding Ja’Marr Chase would be a good way to get Burrow going. The Seahawks are coming off their bye and will have two weeks to figure out how to slow Chase. “Cincinnati’s defense has not been good, especially against the run, and Seattle has far more offensive playmakers than Arizona did—especially after running back James Conner exited in the second quarter. The Bengals may need to generate multiple turnovers to win here, and Seattle has given it away only once this season.” Other NFL Week 6 expert picks are on the main page.

Raiders (-2.5)

Additionally, O’Donnell stands alone with this particular pick: New England Patriots over the Las Vegas Raiders. Moton is expecting the Raiders to win by at least a field goal. If Las Vegas becomes a three-point favorite, it might be best to pick them to win and cover the spread.

“The Raiders and Patriots rank 29th and last, respectively, in scoring,” Moton wrote. “These teams may not score more than 40 points combined, but Las Vegas gets the edge because it has the better players at the offensive skill positions.

“Davante Adams and Jakobi Meyers will be the two best receivers on the field. Though Josh Jacobs only averages a meager 2.9 yards per carry, he’s scored a touchdown in consecutive outings.

“In Jones’ last 12 starts, New England is 0-12 as an underdog ATS, per John Ewing of BetMGM. Vegas wins a low-scoring 20-16 game with the better playmakers on its sideline.”

Lions (-3)

Moreover, Davenport and O’Donnell are predicting the Detroit Lions will defeat the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on the road in Week 6. Detroit is aiming for its first win over Tampa since Dec. 10, 2017. Lions quarterback Jared Goff is 1-1 in his career against the Bucs.

“I’m pretty sure I was asked to comment on this game because every good Baker Mayfield performance ruptures a small blood vessel in my brain, and my esteemed colleagues are trying to eliminate some competition,” Davenport wrote.

“I’d be personally hurt by it if I wouldn’t do it myself. Laying the hook on the road with the Detroit Lions against a good team is a new one for this analyst, but the Lions are just the better team. Better quarterback.

“Comparable offensive weapons, especially if Amon-Ra St. Brown returns. And a defense that has gone from worst in the league in 2022 to top 10 in total yards going into Week 6.

“The Detroit Lions are a Super Bowl contender, which should spur all of us to get right with past misdeeds—because the End Times can’t be that far off.”

