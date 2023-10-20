Bleacher Report NFL analysts Brad Gagnon, Kris Knox, Gary Davenport, Brent Sobleski, and Maurice Moton, along with editors Wes O’Donnell and Ian Hanford, have released their NFL Week 7 expert picks and predictions. Three picks in Week 7 matchups of the 2023 NFL season, the league’s 104th season, are featured here.

Check out the Bleacher Report football staff’s NFL Week 7 picks, predictions, and best bets below.

Bleacher Report NFL Week 7 Expert Picks and Predictions

Bleacher Report’s NFL staff members have published their expert picks and predictions for three Week 7 matchups of the 2023 NFL season. First off, Detroit Lions vs. Baltimore Ravens at 1 p.m. ET this Sunday.

Next, the Atlanta Falcons vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers at 1 p.m. ET. For the third matchup, the Miami Dolphins vs. Philadelphia Eagles at 8:20 p.m. ET for Sunday Night Football.

Ravens (-3)

Gagnon, Hanford, and O’Donnell are picking the Baltimore Ravens to win at home over the Detroit Lions in Week 7. “This game should scare everyone. And I realize folks are probably champing at the bit to take the Lions as underdogs — they’re 5-1 ATS this season and have actually been favored in five of those games, so getting points seems like a really easy call,” wrote O’Donnell. “But there’s a reason the bookmakers are ignoring the fact the Ravens are returning from a trip across the pond and making them a three-point home favorite. This is the same Ravens team that lost in overtime at home to the Gardner Minshew-led Colts, and comically gave away a 10-point lead and game to the rival Steelers in Pittsburgh just two weeks ago. “This line should be smaller if not in favor of the Lions. I’m not falling for it. The Lions are fun and easy to root for, but I’m taking Lamar Jackson to have a day at home that both covers the spread and gives Dan Campbell’s team a reality check.” Other NFL Week 7 expert picks are on the main page.

Buccaneers (-2.5)

Furthermore, Moton and Sobleski are the only staff members picking the Atlanta Falcons to upset the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. Knox provided his explanation on why Tampa’s defense will carry this team to victory on Sunday.

“This one’s tricky because Baker Mayfield is dealing with a left hand injury, and the Buccaneers’ running game seems to disappear for long stretches,” Knox wrote. “Like last season, no team is averaging fewer yards per carry. This caused significant issues in Week 6 against the Detroit Lions, a well-rounded team with a strong defense.

“While the Falcons have a pretty good defense themselves, they’re not nearly as well-rounded as the Lions. Their pass rush lacks a punch, and Desmond Ridder has provided a roller coaster of good and bad quarterbacking.

“Outside of the Packers game, Atlanta’s ground game hasn’t looked nearly as potent as it did in 2022, and the Bucs are allowing just 3.7 yards per carry. It should be close, but I think there are enough individual matchups that favor the home team for Tampa to win by at least a field goal.”

Eagles (-2.5)

Additionally, Gagnon and Hanford are trusting the Philadelphia Eagles to bounce back in Week 7 at home against the Miami Dolphins. “The Dolphins offense is as scary as it gets with Mike McDaniel seemingly throwing in a new wrinkle every week for Tua Tagovailoa, Tyreek Hill and Co. to have some fun with, but I think they’re in for a challenge this week,” Hanford added.

“Yes, Miami is putting up historic numbers offensively, but its four highest point totals this year came against the Panthers, Giants, Chargers and Broncos. Not exactly a defensive murderer’s row there. The Eagles have struggled to stop the pass, but they do still stop the run very well, which should at least force Miami to be more one-dimensional.

“Factor in a windy forecast, and Miami’s offense is up for a stiffer test than usual. Jalen Hurts looked as bad last week as I’ve ever seen him, but I think the Eagles change their approach this week and focus on running the ball.

“The best way to stymie Miami’s attack is by keeping it off the field, and the Eagles should be able to move the ball on the ground even if Lane Johnson is unable to go. This one will be close, but give me the Eagles on a late field goal.”

For all of Bleacher Report’s NFL Week 7 picks, go to the site. More NFL Week 7 expert picks and predictions are on the main page.

