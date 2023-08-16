Golf News and Rumors

BMW Championship 2023 Scorecard for Olympia Fields North Course

Author image
Gia Nguyen
Linkedin
Sports Editor
3 min read
BMW Championship 2023 scorecard for Olympia Fields north course

The 2023 BMW Championship will tee off from Olympia Fields Country Club in Illinois on Thursday morning. As the world’s top golfers prepare for their final shot at qualifying for the Tour Championship, Olympia Fields will present a difficult challenge for the field. Originally opened in 1923, the Par 70 course now stretches 7,353 yards. Below, we’ll give an overview of the course, a summary of the front and back nine, along with the 2023 BMW Championship scorecard and nicknames for each hole.

BMW Championship Scorecard Summary

  • Front 9: Par 35, 3,762 Yards
  • Back 9: Par 35, 3,591 yards
  • Total: Par 70, 7,353 yards

Olympia Fields is the home of a historic golf course and country club.

The suburban golf paradise was founded in 1915 and spreads across over 1,000 acres of land. For decades, the club’s palatial clubhouse was the largest in the world.

The North Course, home of the BMW Championship, opened in 1923. The course starts and ends around the clubhouse’s iconic clock tower.

The North course is a classic, tree-lined parkland layout that was designed by Willie Park Jr. during what many consider the Golden Age of golf course architecture.

The course is laid out over a naturally rolling terrain with narrow fairways and tabletop Bentgrass greens that drop off sharply at the edges. Not only do the greens have sharp runs but they are smaller and tough to hit, making accuracy off the tee and on approach very important this weekend.

The Front 9 spans 3,762 yards and favors elite ball strikers thanks to its sprawling length. Meanwhile, the Back 9 will present some different difficulties at 3,591 yards.

All in all, the course features 91 bunkers and five water danger holes, along with the second-narrowest fairways on the Tour.

4 Holes To Watch At The BMW Championship

  • Hole 1: Railroad — Par 5, 626 yards
  • Hole 14: Caution — Par 4, 450 yards
  • Hole 15: Wilderness — Par 5, 606 yards
  • Hole 18: Home — Par 4, 498 yards

BMW Championship Scorecard

The BMW Championship has become one of the most prestigious tournaments on the PGA Tour calendar.

In 2023, Patrick Cantlay is trying to do something that has never been done in the 124-year history of the tournament. Cantlay has the opportunity to claim the first-ever three-peat after winning the BMW Championship in 2020 and 2021.

Of course, Cantlay is coming off of a disappointing finish after losing in a playoff at the FedEx St. Jude Championship last week.

There will be more on the line than ever for the 2023 BMW Championship. Not only

The top 30 players will advance to the Tour Championship to compete for the biggest purse of the 2023 season.

But first, golfers will have to conquer the 100-year-old North Course.

At 7,353 yards, the par 70 will challenge even the world’s best ball strikers to prioritize accuracy off of the tee and on the greens.

Check out the complete BMW Championship scorecard for the Olympia Fields North Course below.

Hole Par Yardage Name
1 5 626 Railroad
2 4 467 Crook
3 4 461 Ararat
4 4 400 Dardenelles
5 4 417 Narrows
6 3 187 Oasis
7 4 452 The Brook
8 3 280 Sunset
9 4 472 Halfway
Par 35 3,762
10 4 444 The Carry
11 4 396 Woodland
12 4 389 Channel
13 3 168 Baby
14 4 450 Caution
15 5 606 Wilderness
16 3 215 The Pool
17 4 455 Two Rivers
18 4 498 Home
Par 35 3,591
Total 70 7,353

Golf Betting Guides 2023

Topics  
Golf News and Rumors
Author image
Linkedin

Gia Nguyen

Based in Canada, Gia is a contributor to The Sports Daily. She graduated from the University of Windsor with a Bachelor of Science, so she knows the make-up of a winning bet. Gia uses her analytical background to tell stories using the latest data and statistics. Her work has been sourced by Entrepreneur , Inquirer, and more. Gia is also interested in health, wellness, and yoga.
View All Posts By Gia Nguyen

Gia Nguyen

Linkedin
Based in Canada, Gia is a contributor to The Sports Daily. She graduated from the University of Windsor with a Bachelor of Science, so she knows the make-up of a winning bet. Gia uses her analytical background to tell stories using the latest data and statistics. Her work has been sourced by Entrepreneur , Inquirer, and more. Gia is also interested in health, wellness, and yoga.
View All Posts By Gia Nguyen

Related To Golf News and Rumors

Golf News and Rumors
BMW Championship 2023 Sleeper Picks- JT Poston Among Best Longshot Bets

BMW Championship 2023 Sleeper Picks: JT Poston Among Best Longshot Bets

Author image Gia Nguyen  •  55min
Golf News and Rumors
Lucas Glover Net Worth, Career Earnings, PGA Tour Wins & Wife
Lucas Glover Net Worth, Career Earnings, PGA Tour Wins and Wife
Author image Gia Nguyen  •  60min
Golf News and Rumors
BMW Championship History, Past Winners & Results
BMW Championship History, Past Winners & Results
Author image Gia Nguyen  •  2h
Golf News and Rumors
BMW Championship 2023: Tee Times, Featured Groups, Pairings, & Weather Forecast
BMW Championship 2023: Tee Times, Featured Groups, Pairings, & Weather Forecast
Author image Gia Nguyen  •  15h
Golf News and Rumors
Lucas Glover Season Earnings Have Jumped By 426% Since The Wyndham Championship
Lucas Glover Season Earnings Have Jumped By 426% Since The Wyndham Championship
Author image Gia Nguyen  •  Aug 14 2023
Golf News and Rumors
BMW Championship 2023 Purse: Prize Money & Payouts Up 33 percent in 2023, Winner’s Share Set At $3.6M
BMW Championship 2023 Purse: Prize Money & Payouts Up 33 percent in 2023, Winner’s Share Set At $3.6M
Author image Gia Nguyen  •  Aug 14 2023
Golf News and Rumors
FedEx Cup Standings: Who Is Playing In The BMW Championship?
FedEx Cup Standings: Who Is Playing In The BMW Championship?
Author image Gia Nguyen  •  Aug 14 2023
More News
Arrow to top