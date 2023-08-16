The 2023 BMW Championship will tee off from Olympia Fields Country Club in Illinois on Thursday morning. As the world’s top golfers prepare for their final shot at qualifying for the Tour Championship, Olympia Fields will present a difficult challenge for the field. Originally opened in 1923, the Par 70 course now stretches 7,353 yards. Below, we’ll give an overview of the course, a summary of the front and back nine, along with the 2023 BMW Championship scorecard and nicknames for each hole.

BMW Championship Scorecard Summary

Front 9: Par 35, 3,762 Yards

Par 35, 3,762 Yards Back 9: Par 35, 3,591 yards

Par 35, 3,591 yards Total: Par 70, 7,353 yards

Olympia Fields is the home of a historic golf course and country club.

The suburban golf paradise was founded in 1915 and spreads across over 1,000 acres of land. For decades, the club’s palatial clubhouse was the largest in the world.

The North Course, home of the BMW Championship, opened in 1923. The course starts and ends around the clubhouse’s iconic clock tower.

The North course is a classic, tree-lined parkland layout that was designed by Willie Park Jr. during what many consider the Golden Age of golf course architecture.

The course is laid out over a naturally rolling terrain with narrow fairways and tabletop Bentgrass greens that drop off sharply at the edges. Not only do the greens have sharp runs but they are smaller and tough to hit, making accuracy off the tee and on approach very important this weekend.

The Front 9 spans 3,762 yards and favors elite ball strikers thanks to its sprawling length. Meanwhile, the Back 9 will present some different difficulties at 3,591 yards.

All in all, the course features 91 bunkers and five water danger holes, along with the second-narrowest fairways on the Tour.

4 Holes To Watch At The BMW Championship

Hole 1: Railroad — Par 5, 626 yards

Hole 14: Caution — Par 4, 450 yards

Hole 15: Wilderness — Par 5, 606 yards

Hole 18: Home — Par 4, 498 yards

BMW Championship Scorecard

The BMW Championship has become one of the most prestigious tournaments on the PGA Tour calendar.

In 2023, Patrick Cantlay is trying to do something that has never been done in the 124-year history of the tournament. Cantlay has the opportunity to claim the first-ever three-peat after winning the BMW Championship in 2020 and 2021.

Of course, Cantlay is coming off of a disappointing finish after losing in a playoff at the FedEx St. Jude Championship last week.

There will be more on the line than ever for the 2023 BMW Championship. Not only

The top 30 players will advance to the Tour Championship to compete for the biggest purse of the 2023 season.

But first, golfers will have to conquer the 100-year-old North Course.

At 7,353 yards, the par 70 will challenge even the world’s best ball strikers to prioritize accuracy off of the tee and on the greens.

Check out the complete BMW Championship scorecard for the Olympia Fields North Course below.

Hole Par Yardage Name 1 5 626 Railroad 2 4 467 Crook 3 4 461 Ararat 4 4 400 Dardenelles 5 4 417 Narrows 6 3 187 Oasis 7 4 452 The Brook 8 3 280 Sunset 9 4 472 Halfway Par 35 3,762 10 4 444 The Carry 11 4 396 Woodland 12 4 389 Channel 13 3 168 Baby 14 4 450 Caution 15 5 606 Wilderness 16 3 215 The Pool 17 4 455 Two Rivers 18 4 498 Home Par 35 3,591 Total 70 7,353

