The UFC returns from a week-long hiatus to a stacked UFC Vegas 80 event that is live at the UFC Apex. We have a lightweight main event fight between two surging contenders in the division Grant Dawson and Bobby Green. Dawson has been streaking winning 11 of his last 12 fights with one of those being a draw as he comes into his first UFC main event fight of his career. Meanwhile, this is Green’s second main event fight and is coming off of a beatdown of Tony Ferguson where he submitted him in the third round. A win from either fighter will propel them into the top-15 rankings as they move closer to a potential title shot in the future.

In Green’s last fight, he dominated Tony Ferguson and submitted him in the third round via arm triangle choke. He walked away with an estimated base salary of $150,000, with a win bonus, promotional bonus and performance bonus he walked away with an estimated $371,000

Bobby Green’s Net Worth

Bobby Green has been in the UFC for a long time and he has made an estimated $589k during his UFC career and has an estimated net worth of about $1 Million.

Bobby Green has been a professional mixed martial arts fighter since 2008 and cut his cloth on the California regional scene before making his UFC debut in 2013.

Bobby Green’s UFC Record

Bobby Green holds a professional mixed martial arts record of 30-14-1 which includes 10 wins by knockout and 9 wins by submission. He will look to improve his 11-9-1 UFC record this weekend with a win at UFC Vegas 80.

Bobby Green’s Next Fight

Bobby Green will fight the surging lightweight contender Grant Dawson in a 5-round main event this Saturday at UFC Vegas 80. This fight will be held at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The oddsmakers at BetOnline list Bobby Green (+325) making him the heavy underdog in this matchup.

Bobby Green’s, Height, Weight, Wife

Bobby Green fights out of Inland Empire, California.

Bobby Green is currently married to his wife Tabitha Swann.

Age: 37

37 Born: Inland Empire, California

Inland Empire, California Height: 5’10″

5’10″ Weight: 155 pounds

155 pounds Reach: 71.″

71.″ Coach/Trainer:Jacob Benhey

