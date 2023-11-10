NFL News and Rumors

How to Watch Broncos vs. Bills on Monday Night Football | Free MNF Live Stream

Dan Girolamo
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen

Week 10 ends on Monday Night Football when the Denver Broncos (3-5) take on the Buffalo Bills (5-4). Find out how to watch the Broncos vs. Bills on Monday Night Football with a free live stream.

After starting 1-5, the Broncos have won two straight games, including a 24-9 win over the Kansas City Chiefs.

Meanwhile, the Bills are 3-3 in their last six games, with a head-scratching loss to the Patriots. If the Bills lose to the Broncos, there could be major changes in Buffalo.

Below, you’ll find information on how to watch Monday Night Football with a free live stream.

How To Watch NFL Monday Night Football Week 10: Date, Time, & TV Channel

Oct 8, 2023; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Broncos running back Jaleel McLaughlin (38) celebrates his rushing touchdown with quarterback Russell Wilson (3) in the first quarter against the New York Jets at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
  • 🏈 Game: Broncos vs. Bills
  • 📅 Date: Monday – Nov. 13, 2023
  • 🕗 Time: 8:15 p.m. ET
  • 🏟 Location: Highmark Stadium – Orchard Park, New York
  • 📺 TV Channel: ABC, ESPN
  📺 TV Channel: ABC, ESPN

Broncos vs. Bills – How to Watch Monday Night Football With A Free Live Stream

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs
Oct 22, 2023; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; Buffalo Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs (14) crosses the goal line for a touchdown while New England Patriots linebacker Anfernee Jennings (33) and cornerback Jonathan Jones (31) look on during the second half at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports

Monday Night Football with the Broncos and Bills starts at 8:15 p.m. ET on ABC and ESPN. Peyton and Eli Manning will host The Manningcast on ESPN2.

The night kicks off at 6 p.m. ET with Monday Night Countdown.

If you do not own a cable box, sign up for a streaming television service. YouTube TV and FuboTV are two services that offer a free trial to new customers, so there’s no penalty to try it.

For a free live stream, place a bet at Jazz Sports. The online sportsbook gifts customers with free live streams if they make a bet on Broncs vs. Bills.

New Jazz Sports customers can receive a 100% welcome bonus of up to $2,500 on Sports Bonus on their first-ever Jazz Sports deposit.

How To Watch Monday Night Football Through Jazz Sports

  1. Click here to sign up for Jazz Sports
  2. Create an account and make a minimum qualifying deposit of $50.
  3. Place a bet on a Broncos vs. Bills
  4. Stream Broncos vs. Bills for free
Bet Monday Night Football at Jazz Sports

Monday Night Football – Broncos vs. Bills Odds

Which team is favored to win on Monday? The Bills are a huge 7.5-point favorite on Jazz Sports.

The Bills have dominated this matchup, winning five of the last six games against the Broncos.

View the odds for the games via Jazz Sports below.

Bet Denver Broncos Buffalo Bills Play
Moneyline +285 -355 Jazz Sports
Point Spread +7.5 (-115) -7.5 (-105) Jazz Sports
Total Points Over 46.5 (-110) Under 46.5 (-110) Jazz Sports

*Odds courtesy of Jazz Sports. Odds are correct at the time of publication but are subject to change.

Bills Broncos NFL News and Rumors NFL picks
Dan Girolamo

Arrow to top