The Denver Broncos (3-5) and the Buffalo Bills (5-4) face off in the final game of Week 10. Below, we created a same game parlay for the Broncos vs. Bills on Monday Night Football.

Broncos vs. Bills Same Game Parlay Pick: Monday Night Football SGP Bet

Broncos vs. Bills Monday Night Football Props

SGP (+450): Josh Allen Over 1.5 Passing Touchdowns, Dalton Kincaid Over 57.5 Receiving Yards, Khalil Shakir Over 3.5 Receptions

The #Bills are plenty familiar with prime time now playing a night game for the 3rd straight week. Since January 2022, Buffalo is 6-0 in home night games. Josh Allen has been strong in these games, throwing at least 2 TDs in all 6 games and averaged 3.2 TD passes per game!… pic.twitter.com/syvVg4LwPR — SportsBook Breakers (@SBBreakers) November 13, 2023

Where would the Buffalo Bills be without Josh Allen this season? You can say that about many teams regarding their best player, but Allen has singlehandedly won multiple games for Buffalo.

Allen saves his best work for games in Buffalo. Allen has thrown 1,446 passing yards, 13 touchdowns, and five interceptions in four Buffalo home games.

Allen has at least two passing touchdowns in all four of those games. Allen throws for two more against the Broncos.

One of those touchdowns could go to tight end Dalton Kincaid, who is thriving as the Bills’ No.1 tight end. Without Dawson Knox in the lineup the last two games, Kincaid has 15 catches on 17 targets for 146 yards and one touchdown.

Knox is out of the lineup again as he recovers from wrist surgery. Kincaid is set for a big night against a Broncos’ defense that surrenders a league-worst 71.12 yards to opposing tight ends.

Khalil Shakur showing off the muscle! 💪 pic.twitter.com/nPHbnl2Mcu — Bookmakers Review (@BMRReviews) October 27, 2023

Another Bills’ pass-catcher who has seen an increase in targets with Knox out is Khalil Shakur. After four catches in his first five games, Shakur has 14 catches on 14 targets for 184 yards in his last three games.

Shakur has been working primarily out of the slot. Shakur’s role reminds me of the one Cole Beasley occupied for the Bills from 2019-2021. Beasley had career years with Allen. Maybe Shakur won’t put up 82 catches like Beasley, but he’s good for at least four against the Broncos.