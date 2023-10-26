NFL News and Rumors

Buccaneers vs. Bills Same Game Parlay: +1000 SGP For Thursday Night Football

Dan Girolamo
Sports Editor
3 min read
Buffalo Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs

Our Thursday Night Football same game parlay for Buccaneers vs. Bills features Buffalo’s two stars and an emerging rookie. Scroll below to see our same game parlay pick.

Buccaneers vs. Bills: Best Thursday Night Football Player Props

*Odds courtesy of BetOnline. The odds are correct at the time of publication but are subject to change.

SGP (+1000): Josh Allen Over 1.5 Passing Touchdowns (-176), Josh Allen Anytime Touchdown (+160), Stefon Diggs Anytime Touchdown (-126), Dalton Kincaid Over 42.5 Receiving Yards (-114)

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen
Aug 26, 2023; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) warms up before a game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Bartel-USA TODAY Sports

The Bills offense is heliocentric as the ball revolves around one player: Josh Allen. Despite the team’s 4-3 record, Allen is putting up huge numbers, with the star QB responsible for 19 of the Bills’ 24 touchdowns in seven games.

Allen has thrown for at least two touchdowns and rushed for one touchdown in three of the last four games.

The Bills’ offense has struggled over the last three weeks. Thursday night’s game has the potential to be a monster Allen game, similar to his five-touchdown performance against the Dolphins. I’m backing Allen to throw for two touchdowns and rush for one.

Allen has thrown for 15 passing touchdowns this season. Six have gone to Stefon Diggs, Allen’s No. 1 target.

Diggs’ numbers this season: 55 catches (2nd in NFL), 78 targets (2nd in NFL), 678 yards (4th in NFL), and six touchdowns (T-2 in NFL).  Diggs has caught touchdowns in four of seven games.

The Bucs’ defense against elite No. 1 receivers this season:

  • Minnesota’s Justin Jefferson – nine receptions, 150 yards
  • Chicago’s D.J. Moore – six receptions, 104 yards
  • Philadelphia’s WR A.J. Brown – nine receptions, 131 yards
  • Detroit’s Amon-Ra St. Brown – 12 receptions, 124 yards, one touchdown

Bet on Diggs to have a big game and find the end zone.

Buffalo Bills tight end Dalton Kincaid
Sep 17, 2023; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills tight end Dalton Kincaid (86) avoids a tackle by Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Robert Spillane (41) after a catch in the third quarter at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports

Allen’s other top target in Week 8 could be tight end Dalton Kincaid, with starting tight end Dawson Knox out indefinitely with a wrist injury.

Knox broke out in Week 7 against the Patriots with a career-high eight receptions for 75 yards. With the Bucs allowing 46.0 receiving yards to tight ends, Kincaid should be in line for 50+ receiving yards.

Bet on TNF SGP (+1000) at BetOnline
Topics  
Bills Buccaneers NFL News and Rumors NFL picks
Dan Girolamo

Dan Girolamo

