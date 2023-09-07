CBS NFL Week 1 Expert Picks & Predictions

The CBS staff’s NFL Week 1 expert picks and predictions for the 2023 football season are now available. Pete Prisco, Will Brinson, Ryan Wilson, Jared Dubin, John Breech, and Tyler Sullivan are among the writers and analysts to release their expert picks for Week 1 of the 2023 NFL season, the league’s 104th season.

Check out the CBS NFL Week 1 picks, predictions, and best bets below.

CBS NFL Week 1 Expert Picks and Predictions

CBS staff writers and analysts are targeting these three matchups for Week 1 of the 2023 NFL season: Cincinnati Bengals vs. Cleveland Browns this Sunday at 1 p.m. ET, Green Bay Packers vs. Chicago Bears at 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday, and Dallas Cowboys vs. New York Giants at 8:20 p.m. ET for Sunday Night Football. Check out their three most-intriguing picks down below.

Bengals (-2.5)

Pete Prisco, Will Brinson, and John Breech are picking the Cleveland Browns (+2.5) to upset the Cincinnati Bengals in NFL Week 1. However, Ryan Wilson, Jared Dubin, and Tyler Sullivan are taking Cincinnati to win at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Bengals hold an all-time record of 52-47 against Cleveland.

Furthermore, Cincinnati quarterback Joe Burrow is 1-4 vs. the Browns. The former LSU standout earned his first win against Cleveland last season on Dec. 11, 2022, which snapped Cincinnati’s five-game losing streak vs. the Browns.

Nonetheless, Burrow’s only victory was obtained in his own stadium. Leading into this season, the stats are meaningless. Will the Bengals quarterback receive his first road win over the Browns this Sunday? Bettors are counting on it.

Packers (+1)

Next, the Green Bay Packers are playing the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field on Sunday. All six CBS staff members are picking the Aaron Rodgers-less Packers to win in Chicago.

Although Packers quarterback Jordan Love is 3-7 in his NFL career, this 2023 season will be his first real test as Green Bay’s starting QB. The Utah State product has never faced the Bears in his career, not even as a backup.

So, this should be quite interesting. Out of all of the NFL Week 1 matchups, this particular game could potentially feature an upset. Green Bay enters the 2023 NFL season with an all-time record of 109-95-6 vs. Chicago.

Plus, the Bears are looking for their first win against the Packers since Dec. 16, 2018. If Chicago still can’t beat Green Bay without Rodgers, they don’t deserve to win the NFC North this season.

Cowboys (-3)

Lastly, the Dallas Cowboys face off against the New York Giants in this season’s Sunday Night Football opener. Pete Prisco, Jared Dubin, John Breech, and Tyler Sullivan marked a W next to Dallas for Week 1.

Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott is 10-2 in his career vs. New York. When the Giants managed to defeat Dallas on Jan. 3, 2021, it was while Prescott was on injured reserve. Therefore, let’s just say Dak has their number.

Additionally, Will Brinson and Ryan Wilson are taking the Giants to upset Dallas in this season’s opener. Giants quarterback Daniel Jones is 1-6 against the Boys. His career stats in matchups with Dallas are also underwhelming.

Jones has thrown 4 touchdowns to 3 interceptions and has only completed 59% of his passes. Not to mention, New York has lost four straight games against Dallas. This is exactly why bettors are picking the Cowboys. More NFL Week 1 expert picks are on the main page.

