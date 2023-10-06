CBS Sports’ NFL Week 5 Expert Picks & Predictions

CBS Sports senior writer Pete Prisco has released his NFL Week 5 expert picks and predictions for the 2023 football season. Three Week 5 matchups of the 2023 NFL season, the league’s 104th season, are featured here.

Check out the CBS Sports writer’s NFL Week 5 picks, predictions, and best bets below.

The Best NFL Betting Sites in 2023

CBS Sports NFL Week 5 Expert Picks and Predictions

CBS Sports football analyst Pete Prisco has published his expert picks and predictions for three Week 5 matchups of the 2023 NFL season. For the first game, the Tennessee Titans vs. Indianapolis Colts matchup begins at 1 p.m. ET.

Next, the Baltimore Ravens vs. Pittsburgh Steelers at 1 p.m. ET. Finally, the Green Bay Packers vs. Las Vegas Raiders at 8:15 p.m. ET for Monday Night Football.

Titans (-2.5)

Prisco has the Tennessee Titans winning and covering the spread against the Indianapolis Colts this Sunday. “In a division where everybody has the same 2-2 record, this is an important early-season game,” he wrote.

“The Titans impressed in beating the Bengals last week, with the defense playing well. That will carry over here. The Titans will slow down Anthony Richardson and the Colts, while Derrick Henry has a big day. Titans take it.”

Tennessee has won the last five matchups versus Indianapolis. The Colts haven’t beat their AFC South rival since Nov. 12, 2020, when they won 34-17 away. That was back when Indianapolis had quarterback Philip Rivers.

Prisco’s final score is 24-20, Titans.

Other NFL Week 5 expert picks are on the main page.

Steelers (+4.5)

Furthermore, the CBS Sports analyst is trusting the Pittsburgh Steelers to upset Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens as a 4.5-point underdog. Pittsburgh has won five out of the last six meetings against Baltimore. During that span, the Steelers’ only defeat was a 16-14 loss at home on Dec. 11, 2022.

“It’s consecutive road games for the Ravens, but they played well at Cleveland,” he added. “They faced a backup quarterback and might do so here. Lamar Jackson and the offense seem to be getting it going in Todd Monken’s system. But something says the Steelers regroup in this one, no matter who plays quarterback for them.”

Prisco has the Steelers winning 20-17 over Baltimore.

Packers (+1)

For another interesting pick, Prisco is predicting the Green Bay Packers will defeat the Las Vegas Raiders on Monday Night Football. The CBS Sports analyst is telling bettors to forget about Green Bay’s 34-20 loss to the Detroit Lions last week on Thursday Night Football.

“The Packers are coming off a terrible home loss last Thursday, but they’ve had time to stew and get some guys back healthy. The Raiders looked bad in losing to the Chargers. Jimmy Garoppolo might be back here, but it won’t matter. The Packers take it.”

Prisco has the Packers winning 28-21 over Las Vegas.

More NFL Week 5 expert picks are on the main page.

NFL Betting Guides 2023