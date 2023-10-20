CBS Sports’ NFL Week 7 Expert Picks & Predictions

CBS Sports senior writer Pete Prisco has released his NFL Week 7 expert picks and predictions for the 2023 football season. Three Week 7 matchups of the 2023 NFL season, the league’s 104th season, are featured here.

Check out the CBS Sports writer’s NFL Week 7 picks, predictions, and best bets below.

The Best NFL Betting Sites in 2023

CBS Sports NFL Week 7 Expert Picks and Predictions

CBS Sports football analyst Pete Prisco has published his expert picks and predictions for three Week 7 matchups of the 2023 NFL season. For the first game, the Detroit Lions vs. Baltimore Ravens matchup this Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.

Next, the Miami Dolphins vs. Philadelphia Eagles at 8:20 p.m. ET for Sunday Night Football. Finally, the San Francisco 49ers vs. Minnesota Vikings at 8:15 p.m. ET for Monday Night Football.

Prisco is 56-37 in straight-up picks this season.

Ravens (-3)

Prisco has the Baltimore Ravens winning at home and covering the spread against the Detroit Lions in Week 7. “The Lions are playing back-to-back road games, but the Ravens are coming off a London trip,” he wrote.

“The Ravens haven’t clicked yet on offense, but it’s coming. The problem is the Detroit defense is really good. Even so, look for the Ravens and Lamar Jackson to find a way to win this one as the offense actually shows better.”

Prisco’s final score is Baltimore, 23-17.

Other NFL Week 7 expert picks are on the main page.

Eagles (-2.5)

Additionally, the CBS Sports analyst predicts the Philadelphia Eagles will recover from last week’s 20-14 loss to the New York Jets in this Sunday Night Football’s matchup with the Miami Dolphins.

“This is the game of the week, featuring two 5-1 teams. The Eagles are coming off a bad loss to the Jets on the road, while the Dolphins have won the last two over bad teams,” he wrote.

“The Eagles will regroup here, but I think both teams will score a lot. This will be a fun shootout. But the Eagles take it.”

Prisco has Philadelphia winning 35-29 over Miami.

49ers (-6.5)

For his third pick, Prisco has the San Francisco 49ers winning by nine on the road against the Minnesota Vikings. “The 49ers, who lost to the Browns on Sunday, are back on the road against the Vikings, who beat the Bears last week,” he added.

“The 49ers are banged up on offense and might be without Christian McCaffrey and some other key players. This game will be about the San Francisco defense. The front will force Kirk Cousins into some key mistakes that lead to points.”

Prisco’s final score is 49ers, 29-20.

More NFL Week 7 expert picks are on the main page.

NFL Betting Guides 2023