NFL picks

CBS Sports’ NFL Week 7 Expert Picks & Predictions

Author image
James Foglio
Linkedin
Sports Editor
4 min read
CBS Sports NFL Week 7 Expert Picks & Predictions 2023

CBS Sports senior writer Pete Prisco has released his NFL Week 7 expert picks and predictions for the 2023 football season. Three Week 7 matchups of the 2023 NFL season, the league’s 104th season, are featured here.

Check out the CBS Sports writer’s NFL Week 7 picks, predictions, and best bets below.

The Best NFL Betting Sites in 2023

$1000 Welcome Bonus For Sports
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
Claim Offer
100% Up To $500 Welcome Bonus
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
Claim Offer
100% Sign Up Bonus Up To $1000
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
Claim Offer Now
$750 Sports Betting Offer
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
Claim Offer
50% Welcome Deposit Bonus Up To $1000
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
Claim Offer

Up to $2,500 deposit match
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
Claim Offer Now
50% deposit match up to $1000
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
Claim Offer Now
200% Welcome Bonus
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
Claim Offer Now

CBS Sports NFL Week 7 Expert Picks and Predictions

CBS Sports football analyst Pete Prisco has published his expert picks and predictions for three Week 7 matchups of the 2023 NFL season. For the first game, the Detroit Lions vs. Baltimore Ravens matchup this Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.

Next, the Miami Dolphins vs. Philadelphia Eagles at 8:20 p.m. ET for Sunday Night Football. Finally, the San Francisco 49ers vs. Minnesota Vikings at 8:15 p.m. ET for Monday Night Football.

Prisco is 56-37 in straight-up picks this season.

Ravens (-3)

Prisco has the Baltimore Ravens winning at home and covering the spread against the Detroit Lions in Week 7. “The Lions are playing back-to-back road games, but the Ravens are coming off a London trip,” he wrote.

“The Ravens haven’t clicked yet on offense, but it’s coming. The problem is the Detroit defense is really good. Even so, look for the Ravens and Lamar Jackson to find a way to win this one as the offense actually shows better.”

Prisco’s final score is Baltimore, 23-17.

Other NFL Week 7 expert picks are on the main page.

Bet on Ravens (-3)

Eagles (-2.5)

Additionally, the CBS Sports analyst predicts the Philadelphia Eagles will recover from last week’s 20-14 loss to the New York Jets in this Sunday Night Football’s matchup with the Miami Dolphins.

“This is the game of the week, featuring two 5-1 teams. The Eagles are coming off a bad loss to the Jets on the road, while the Dolphins have won the last two over bad teams,” he wrote.

“The Eagles will regroup here, but I think both teams will score a lot. This will be a fun shootout. But the Eagles take it.”

Prisco has Philadelphia winning 35-29 over Miami.

Bet on Eagles (-2.5)

49ers (-6.5)

For his third pick, Prisco has the San Francisco 49ers winning by nine on the road against the Minnesota Vikings. “The 49ers, who lost to the Browns on Sunday, are back on the road against the Vikings, who beat the Bears last week,” he added.

“The 49ers are banged up on offense and might be without Christian McCaffrey and some other key players. This game will be about the San Francisco defense. The front will force Kirk Cousins into some key mistakes that lead to points.”

Prisco’s final score is 49ers, 29-20.

More NFL Week 7 expert picks are on the main page.

Bet on 49ers (-6.5)

NFL Betting Guides 2023

Topics  
News NFL News and Rumors NFL picks
Author image
Linkedin

James Foglio

James is an avid basketball and football fan. His favorite teams are the Boston Celtics and New England Patriots. He earned his bachelor's degree in English and Creative Writing at South New Hampshire University.
View All Posts By James Foglio

James Foglio

Linkedin
James is an avid basketball and football fan. His favorite teams are the Boston Celtics and New England Patriots. He earned his bachelor's degree in English and Creative Writing at South New Hampshire University.
View All Posts By James Foglio

Related To NFL picks

NFL picks
Forbes NFL Week 7 Expert Picks & Predictions 2023

Forbes’ NFL Week 7 Expert Picks & Predictions

Author image James Foglio  •  22min
NFL picks
Bleacher Reports NFL Week 7 Expert Picks & Predictions
Bleacher Report’s NFL Week 7 Expert Picks & Predictions
Author image James Foglio  •  1h
NFL picks
NFL.coms NFL Week 7 Expert Picks & Predictions 2023
NFL.com’s NFL Week 7 Expert Picks & Predictions
Author image James Foglio  •  14h
NFL picks
D.J. Moore
Jamey Eisenberg NFL Week 6 Expert Picks & Predictions 2023
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Oct 14 2023
NFL picks
Washington Redskins v Dallas Cowboys
John Breech NFL Week 6 Picks & Predictions 2023
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Oct 14 2023
NFL picks
Fox Sports NFL Week 6 Expert Picks & Predictions 2023
Fox Sports’ NFL Week 6 Expert Picks & Predictions
Author image James Foglio  •  Oct 13 2023
NFL picks
Bleacher Reports NFL Week 6 Expert Picks & Predictions 2023
Bleacher Report’s NFL Week 6 Expert Picks & Predictions
Author image James Foglio  •  Oct 13 2023
More News
Arrow to top