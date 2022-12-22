Chase Young Is Finally Getting Back On the Football Field

Remember Chase Young? The 2020 2nd overall pick. Defensive Rookie of the Year and Pro Bowler Chase Young. He has not appeared in a game for the Washington Commanders all season, until this Sunday.

Young, already activated off injured reserve, will make his season debut in a critical game against the San Francisco 49ers. Both teams are involved in the NFC playoff picture, with Washington holding on to the final wild-card spot.

Chase Young will be active vs. the 49ers pic.twitter.com/aosChsap17 — Washington Commanders (@Commanders) December 22, 2022

Chase Young has not played in an NFL game since November 2021 due to a torn ACL and ruptured patella. While activated off of IR on November 21st, he did not play due to his recovery. But according to ESPN’s John Keim, Young met with Dr. James Andrews, who performed the surgery on his knee. After the meeting, Andrews cleared Young to return.

Head coach Ron Rivera says that Young will be on a snap count in his first start back, limited to 12-16 snaps. Young rejoins a defensive line that has become known as one of the best in football. Jonathan Allen was named to his second Pro Bowl, Daron Payne is having a career year with 8.5 sacks, and Montez Sweat adds seven sacks as well.

Chase Young was the second overall pick in the 2020 Draft, only behind Cincinnati’s Joe Burrow. In his first year in Washington, he quickly established himself as one of the league’s young stars. He compiled 44 tackles, 10 tackles for loss, 7.5 sacks, and three fumble recoveries, including one for a touchdown, coincidentally against the 49ers. Young won the AP Defensive Rookie of the Year, winning 85% of the vote.

If Chase Young does this on Saturday, I’ll get a 99 tattoo. pic.twitter.com/rm88WiNdPI — Josh Taylor (@JoshTaylorFB) December 22, 2022

The Commanders are 7-6-1, clinging to the seventh seed in the NFC with Seattle and Detroit right behind them. They will play the 49ers in Santa Clara at 4:05 p.m.