Chiefs vs. Bills Sets Viewership Record For NFL Divisional Round

Dan Girolamo
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) rushes the ball against the Kansas City Chiefs

The ratings are in for the 2024 Divisional Round matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs and Buffalo Bills, and they are historic. Sunday’s game between the Chiefs and Bills on CBS averaged 50.393 million viewers, the first-ever Divisional Game to surpass 50 million viewers.

CBS’ presentation of Chiefs vs. Bills is now the most-watched NFL Divisional Playoff Game ever. Last year’s comparable window – Cowboys vs. 49ers – averaged 45.659 million viewers.

Cowboys vs. Packers from January 2017 previously held the record for the most-watched Divisional Playoff Game with 48.522 million viewers.

Sunday’s game peaked with 56.250 million viewers, the most-watched program on any network since Super Bowl LVII featuring the Chiefs vs. Eagles.

Additionally, Chiefs vs. Bills became Paramount+’s most-stream live event ever.

NFL Dominated TV Broadcasts In 2023

In television, the NFL king in 2023. 93 of the top 100 most-watched TV broadcasts of 2023 were NFL games (via Nielsen).

Super Bowl LVII topped the list with 115 million viewers, more than double the second-most watched broadcast of the year – the 2023 AFC Championship Game featuring Bengals vs. Chiefs (53.1 million viewers).

CBS and Fox will look to bring in a big viewership number for Conference Championship Weekend on Sunday, Jan. 28.

Topics  
Bills Chiefs NFL News and Rumors
Dan Girolamo

