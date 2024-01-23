Chiefs vs. Bills Sets Viewership Record For NFL Divisional Round

The ratings are in for the 2024 Divisional Round matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs and Buffalo Bills, and they are historic. Sunday’s game between the Chiefs and Bills on CBS averaged 50.393 million viewers, the first-ever Divisional Game to surpass 50 million viewers.

The @NFLonCBS scores the most-watched NFL Divisional Playoff Game ever as Chiefs-Bills is the first to surpass 50 million viewers (50.393). Sunday’s game peaked with more than 56 million viewers (56.250). More info here: https://t.co/cVrPE0x1Tq pic.twitter.com/1qdlSDDss7 — CBS Sports PR (@CBSSportsGang) January 23, 2024

CBS’ presentation of Chiefs vs. Bills is now the most-watched NFL Divisional Playoff Game ever. Last year’s comparable window – Cowboys vs. 49ers – averaged 45.659 million viewers.

Cowboys vs. Packers from January 2017 previously held the record for the most-watched Divisional Playoff Game with 48.522 million viewers.

Sunday’s game peaked with 56.250 million viewers, the most-watched program on any network since Super Bowl LVII featuring the Chiefs vs. Eagles.

Additionally, Chiefs vs. Bills became Paramount+’s most-stream live event ever.

NFL Dominated TV Broadcasts In 2023

The NFL accounted for 93 of the top 100 most-watched US TV broadcasts last year. If you include college football, that number increases to 96 of the top 100 most-watched US TV broadcasts. No NBA, MLB, NHL, MLS, or CBB. Crazy how popular football is in America. (h/t @Sportico) pic.twitter.com/dQ4j33M2sC — Joe Pompliano (@JoePompliano) January 5, 2024

In television, the NFL king in 2023. 93 of the top 100 most-watched TV broadcasts of 2023 were NFL games (via Nielsen).

Super Bowl LVII topped the list with 115 million viewers, more than double the second-most watched broadcast of the year – the 2023 AFC Championship Game featuring Bengals vs. Chiefs (53.1 million viewers).

CBS and Fox will look to bring in a big viewership number for Conference Championship Weekend on Sunday, Jan. 28.